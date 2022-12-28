trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Florida police officer drags woman into jail, is fired

by The Associated Press - 12/28/22 12:15 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/28/22 12:15 PM ET
In this image taken from video released by the Tampa Police Department, police officer Gregory Damon drags a woman across the floor at Orient Road Jail in Tampa, Fla., on Nov. 17, 2022. Damon, who was videotaped dragging a handcuffed woman on the floor has been fired, authorities said. An internal investigation determined that former officer violated department policies during the Nov. 17 incident, the Tampa Police Department announced Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 in a news release. (Tampa Police Department via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A police officer in Tampa, Florida, who was videotaped dragging a handcuffed woman into jail has been fired, authorities said.

An internal investigation determined that former officer Gregory Damon violated department policies during the Nov. 17 incident, the Tampa Police Department announced Tuesday in a news release.

The woman was being arrested for trespassing, according to the release. A body camera video shows her refusing to leave Damon’s vehicle while parked at the Orient Road Jail and telling the officer, “I want you to drag me.”

Damon then removes the woman from the vehicle and pulls her by the arm across a concrete floor, stopping once to tell her to get up but the woman refuses. Damon drags the woman to a doorway then buzzes for additional officers to assist him before the body camera video released by the Tampa Police Department cuts off.

The agency said it revised policy in 2013 to forbid officers from dragging uncooperative suspects on the ground. Officers should instead seek assistance from jail booking staff or other law enforcement, police said.

Damon had been with the Tampa Police Department since 2016.

Tags

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Cassidy Hutchinson transcript reveals new low for Trump World
  2. DeSantis administration launches investigation into holiday drag show
  3. US to impose new restrictions on travelers from China amid COVID outbreaks
  4. Tulsi Gabbard tears into George Santos during Fox interview: ‘Do you have no ...
  5. Hutchinson: Marjorie Taylor Greene discussed QAnon with Trump, Meadows
  6. Rep. Raskin announces cancer diagnosis
  7. House sergeant-at-arms to Jan. 6 panel: Response ‘would have been ...
  8. FDA recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risks
  9. Buttigieg faces key test amid Southwest meltdown
  10. DeSantis’s request for COVID vaccine probe denounced by health experts
  11. Eight outstanding questions surrounding George Santos
  12. Biden doesn’t trust some Secret Service, doesn’t believe ‘details’ of ...
  13. Here’s what the Supreme Court’s decision on Title 42 means
  14. Greta Thunberg one-ups Andrew Tate on Twitter
  15. ADL chief blasts ‘offensive’ Whoopi Goldberg comments on Holocaust
  16. How Murdoch’s media empire turned on Trump in 2022 
  17. Nassau County DA announces probe into George Santos
  18. America’s ‘neediest’ cities ranked, from poverty to adequate plumbing
Load more

Video

See all Video