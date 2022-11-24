trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Iran arrests soccer player over government criticism

by The Associated Press - 11/24/22 10:30 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/24/22 10:30 AM ET

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — State-linked media in Iran are reporting that Voria Ghafouri, a former member of the country’s national soccer team, has been arrested for criticizing the government.

The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported om Thursday that he was arrested for insulting the national soccer team, which is currently playing in the World Cup, and criticizing the government.

Ghafouri, who was not chosen to go to the World Cup, has been an outspoken critic of Iranian authorities and policies throughout his career.

Iran has been convulsed by anti-government protests for more than two months, the biggest challenge to its Islamic theocracy in more than a decade.

Tags

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Could Merrick Garland use the Fourteenth Amendment to bar Trump from the ...
  2. These grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving Day 2022
  3. Trump attacks Cheney over WaPo report Jan. 6 panel staff frustration
  4. These fast food places, restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving 2022
  5. Arizona’s GOP governor congratulates Hobbs on victory as Lake refuses to ...
  6. Republican House majority climbs to 220 with win in California
  7. 2024 Tracker: Here’s who is running for the GOP nomination
  8. Murkowski defeats Trump-backed challenger in Alaska Senate race
  9. Trump rips Supreme Court after ruling he hand over tax records
  10. Democrats making plans to retake House majority
  11. Merrick Garland misses the target
  12. Barr warns Trump ‘will burn the whole house down,’ calls for new GOP leader
  13. Accountant testifies Trump reported significant tax losses for a decade
  14. Kemp cuts ad for Walker in Georgia Senate runoff
  15. Huge age gap shows up in AARP poll of Warnock-Walker runoff
  16. Georgia’s Herschel Walker getting ‘homestead’ tax break in Texas
  17. IRS says your tax refund may be smaller this year
  18. Trump seeks access to unredacted Mar-a-Lago warrant affidavit
Load more

Video

See all Video