trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Israel’s full high court to hear petitions against judiciary law in September that spurred protests

by AP - 07/31/23 12:39 PM ET
by AP - 07/31/23 12:39 PM ET
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister’s office in Jerusalem, Israel, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court said Monday that a full panel of 15 justices would hear petitions in September against a contentious law that was passed last week by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and which has spurred mass protests.

The law was one of a series of proposed changes to Israel’s judiciary put forward by Netanyahu’s government earlier this year that seek to curb the power of the Supreme Court. The judicial overhaul plan has been met with months of sustained mass protest against the legislation and drawn criticism from the White House.

Critics of the overhaul say that the package of laws would concentrate power in the hands of the ruling coalition and erode the system of checks and balances between branches of government. Proponents say the measures are necessary to limit the power of unelected judges who they say are overly activist.

Netanyahu and his allies passed a law last week that removes the high court’s ability to annul government decisions considered “unreasonable.” The “reasonableness standard” was implemented by the Supreme Court earlier this year to thwart the appointment of a Netanyahu ally as interior minister after he had recently pleaded guilty to tax offenses.

The court said the hearing concerning the law striking down the “reasonableness standard” would take place on Sept. 12 with a full bench of 15 justices. The Supreme Court typically hears cases with smaller panels of justices, but appears to have opted for a full complement of judges because of the highly delicate nature of the matter.

The Netanyahu administration’s push to overhaul the judiciary has deeply divided an already highly polarized country and sparked the longest sustained protests in the country’s history.

Netanyahu and his allies took office in December after the country’s fifth election in under four years, most of them referendums on the longtime leader’s fitness to serve while on trial for corruption.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. High school boys are trending conservative
  2. Democrat downplays Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer’s testimony
  3. New income-driven student loan repayment plan available to borrowers
  4. Trump expects to be indicted on Jan. 6 charges ‘any day now’
  5. Former Russian president warns of nuclear response if Ukraine counteroffensive ...
  6. Georgia judge rejects Trump effort to quash Fulton County investigation
  7. Panic at Mar-a-Lago: How the new obstruction charges may produce even more ...
  8. Sununu says ‘crybaby’ Trump won’t concede after he loses GOP primary
  9. The Supreme Court fooled us in 303 Creative — just look at the facts
  10. McConnell’s health puts focus on shadow race to replace him 
  11. Abortion advocates sue Alabama AG over prosecution threats for out-of-state ...
  12. White House takes the gloves off ahead of 2024
  13. The risks and prospects of impeaching Joe Biden 
  14. Trump, DeSantis aides spar over former president’s spending on legal fees
  15. 600K Medicare beneficiaries’ data accessed in breach
  16. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  17. US employers are stuck in a hiring catch-22
  18. Nancy Mace says Biden impeachment talk puts House GOP majority at risk 
Load more