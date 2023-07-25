trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Japan police arrest woman, parents in beheading of man at hotel in Hokkaido entertainment district

by MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press - 07/25/23 1:55 AM ET
by MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press - 07/25/23 1:55 AM ET
This shows a hotel where the headless body of a man was found in Sapporo, northern Japan on July 8, 2023. Japanese police said Tuesday, July 25 they have arrested a woman and her parents in a bizarre beheading case in a popular night entertainment district in Japan's northern city of Sapporo, where the headless man was found in a hotel room three weeks ago. (Kyodo News via AP)
This shows a hotel where the headless body of a man was found in Sapporo, northern Japan on July 8, 2023. Japanese police said Tuesday, July 25 they have arrested a woman and her parents in a bizarre beheading case in a popular night entertainment district in Japan’s northern city of Sapporo, where the headless man was found in a hotel room three weeks ago. (Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese police said they arrested a woman and her parents in a beheading case in a popular night entertainment district in Japan’s northern city of Sapporo, where a headless man was found in a hotel room three weeks ago.

Hokkaido police on Japan’s northern main island said Tuesday they arrested Runa Tamura, 29, and her father Osamu Tamura, a 59-year-old psychiatrist, the day before on suspicion of conspiring in beheading the victim at a hotel room and relocating his severed head in the middle of the night between July 1 and July 2.

The head of the victim, Hitoshi Ura, 62, has been missing since then.

Police raided the suspects’ home Tuesday and arrested the prime suspect’s mother Hiroko Tamura, a 60-year-old parttime worker, on suspicion of conspiring with her family in transporting and keeping the head at home.

Police did not say exactly how the daughter and the father collaborated. Police are still investigating the motive and refused to say if the woman and the victim knew each other.

Police also noted that Runa is a possible mental patient. Media reports quoted neighbors as saying that she has had difficulty attending school and had been reclusive since childhood.

Kyodo News and other media reported the victim and another individual believed to be Runa Tamura checked into the hotel in the Susukino area known for short-stay “love hotels.” About three hours later only one of them was seen leaving, carrying a large suitcase.

The person accompanying the victim was wearing light-colored women’s clothing and a wide-brimmed hat when entering the hotel, but was dressed in black when leaving, Kyodo said, quoting unnamed investigative sources.

Ura’s body was discovered later on July 2 by a hotel worker who went to check on the room because no one had checked out from it by the afternoon. The worker found the victim slumped in a bathtub, according to news reports. None of his belongings had been left in the room and the bed appeared unused.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Gaetz introduces legislation to end ‘unqualified’ birthright citizenship  
  2. Resolution to censure Marjorie Taylor Greene brought by House Democrat
  3. Trump anxiety among GOP senators grows as indictments appear to help him
  4. White House condemns Fox host Gutfeld’s Holocaust comments 
  5. Ramaswamy ticks up in GOP primary against Trump, DeSantis: poll
  6. Florida Supreme Court reprimands judge in Parkland school shooting trial
  7. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  8. Remote employees work longer and harder, studies show
  9. Here’s what scientists say about whistleblower claims that Pentagon has ...
  10. The GOP is rushing headlong into huge election losses in 2024
  11. Ohio abortion ballot measure meets signature requirement for November
  12. Democratic memo takes aim at GOP-released FBI form with Biden-Burisma ...
  13. McCarthy: Biden probes ‘rising to the level of impeachment inquiry’ 
  14. Federal court blocks Biden rule limiting asylum
  15. UPS, Teamsters announce tentative deal days before contract was set to expire
  16. DeSantis cuts one-third of campaign staff amid effort to reset
  17. The Memo: Culture-war battles fail to deliver for DeSantis
  18. The Supreme Court’s excuses for ethics violations insult our intelligence
Load more