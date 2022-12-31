Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $785M after no big winner

trending:

by The Associated Press - 12/31/22 2:33 AM ET
A person holds a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Tempe, Ariz., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. The jackpot for the Friday drawing is estimated at $640 million. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The first Mega Millions drawing of the new year will be a big one as no one won Friday night’s estimated $685 million jackpot.

The top prize increased to $785 million ahead of the next drawing Tuesday night.

No ticket purchased for the lottery matched all six numbers drawn Friday night, Mega Millions said in a statement early Saturday.

The numbers selected Friday were: 1, 3, 6, 44, 51 and gold Mega Ball 7.

The jackpot has grown so large thanks to long odds of one in 302.6 million that have resulted in 22 straight drawings without a big winner.

The estimated $785 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which for the next drawing would be an estimated $395 million.

The jackpot is the largest since a $2.04 billion Powerball prize was won Nov. 8 in California. A winner hasn’t been announced for that record-setting payout.

“On only three previous occasions has the Mega Millions jackpot gone beyond $700 million, and all three times those rolls continued on past $1 billion,” Mega Millions said.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

