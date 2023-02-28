trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Mexican president: Mexico has more democracy than US

by The Associated Press - 02/28/23 3:32 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/28/23 3:32 PM ET
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gives his regularly scheduled morning press conference, decorated with an image of Francisco “Pancho” Villa, a general in the Mexican Revolution, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president said Tuesday his country is more democratic than the United States.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s testy comments came after U.S. officials took note of heated public debate in Mexico over López Obrador’s recently approved electoral reforms, which critics allege could weaken Mexico’s democracy. The reforms would cut spending for the country’s electoral authorities.

López Obrador angrily rejected any U.S. comment, even though U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price was careful to say in a statement Monday that “We respect Mexico’s sovereignty.”

The Mexican president responded “there is more democracy in Mexico than could exist in the United States.”

“If they want to have a debate on this issue, let’s do it,” López Obrador said pugnaciously. “I have evidence to prove there is more liberty and democracy in our country.”

The Mexican president is notoriously touchy about criticism, whether it comes from human rights groups, non-governmental organizations, the press, or Mexican regulatory or oversight agencies.

Price said in a statement that “Today, in Mexico, we see a great debate on electoral reforms on the independence of electoral and judicial institutions that illustrates Mexico’s vibrant democracy.”

“We respect Mexico’s sovereignty. We believe that a well-resourced, independent electoral system and respect for judicial independence support healthy democracy.”

At the root of the conflict are plans by López Obrador, which were approved last week by Mexico’s Senate, to cut salaries and funding for local election offices, and scale back training for citizens who operate and oversee polling stations. The changes would also reduce sanctions for candidates who fail to report campaign spending.

López Obrador denies the reforms are a threat to democracy and says criticism is elitist. He argues that the funds would be better spent on the poor.

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated over the weekend in Mexico City’s main plaza, calling the cuts a threat to democracy.

Tags

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy, GOP pump brakes on release of Jan. 6 footage to Tucker Carlson
  2. Senate group wades into tough talks on Social Security
  3. Vance pitches PPP for Ohio while other Republicans say to wait
  4. Zero-calorie sweetener popular in keto diets linked to strokes, heart attacks
  5. Schumer, Jeffries ask Murdoch to stop Fox hosts lying about 2020 election 
  6. Lightfoot ousted as Chicago mayor
  7. These beaches are ‘the best of the best’ in US, according to Tripadvisor
  8. The shepherd boy, the wolf and the threat to Israeli democracy
  9. Hemorrhaging losses, the Fed’s problems are now the taxpayer’s
  10. Feehery: Progressive DC government turning city into a dystopia
  11. Top takeaways from student loan forgiveness arguments at the Supreme Court
  12. Student loan forgiveness: Key statements from each justice
  13. House Republican eyeing legislation to prevent Santos from profiting off ...
  14. Trump’s polling strength causes heartburn for Senate GOP
  15. Bill Maher: ‘I am afraid of Trump on a very personal level’
  16. 10 key figures who will — and won’t — be at CPAC
  17. Murdoch: Hannity was ‘privately disgusted’ with Trump after 2020 election
  18. Twitter launches Violent Speech Policy with zero tolerance for ‘severe ...
Load more

Video

See all Video