trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

The UK government moves asylum-seekers to a barge moored off southern England in a bid to cut costs

by DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press - 08/07/23 3:35 PM ET
by DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press - 08/07/23 3:35 PM ET
Police officers stand guard outside Portland Port before the first asylum seekers arrive to board the Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge, in Dorset, England, Monday Aug. 7, 2023. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)
Police officers stand guard outside Portland Port before the first asylum seekers arrive to board the Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge, in Dorset, England, Monday Aug. 7, 2023. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — A small group of asylum-seekers was moved Monday onto a barge moored in southern England as the U.K. government tries to cut the cost of sheltering people seeking protection in the country.

Fifteen people were transferred to the Bibby Stockholm, a floating hostel that will ultimately house up to 500 men, from other sites around the country, according to Cheryl Avery, director for asylum accommodation for the Home Office.

More were expected to arrive later as authorities seek to reduce the number of asylum-seekers housed in expensive hotel rooms that were requisitioned on an emergency basis as the number of arrivals has surged in recent years.

Avery said there had been some “minor legal challenges” to the transfers, but wouldn’t elaborate.

A charity for refugees, Care4Calais, said lawyers who intervened got transfers canceled for about 20 asylum-seekers.

“Amongst our clients are people who are disabled, who have survived torture and modern slavery and who have had traumatic experiences at sea,” said Steve Smith, the group’s CEO. “To house any human being in a ‘quasi floating prison’ like the Bibby Stockholm is inhumane.”

The barge, which is owned by UK-based Bibby Marine, is normally used to provide temporary housing for workers when local accommodation isn’t available. With three stories of closely packed bedrooms, the barge resembles a college dormitory, though the rooms are utilitarian. It also includes a kitchen, dining area, common rooms and laundry facilities.

The Bibby Stockholm is moored in Portland Port on the south coast of England, where some locals have opposed the plan because of concern about the impact on the small surrounding community, which already has a shortage of medical services and is connected to the mainland by a single road. Immigrants rights groups are also opposed, saying it is inappropriate to house asylum-seekers in such accommodation.

The U.K. government wants to use barges and former military bases to accommodate some migrants after the cost of housing them in hotels soared to 1.9 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) last year.

Home Office Minister Sarah Dines told the BBC that people arriving in the U.K. via unauthorized means should have “basic but proper accommodation” and that they “can’t expect to stay in a four-star hotel.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage of global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump ratchets up attacks on Pence after Jan. 6 indictment
  2. Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
  3. Georgia set to take over the Trump indictment spotlight 
  4. Trump lawyer says Jack Smith showing ‘discomfort’ with protective order ...
  5. America’s white majority is aging out
  6. Judge Cannon questions use of out-of-state grand jury in Mar-a-Lago ...
  7. Ramaswamy calls Juneteenth a ‘useless’ holiday
  8. Trump directs rage at DC judge handling his Jan. 6 case
  9. Home prices hit record highs in nearly two-thirds of major markets
  10. Fox News’s Watters on possible Trump protective order: ‘He’ll violate it ...
  11. Trump seeks latitude in sharing evidence in Jan. 6 case with ...
  12. Zoom tells employees to return to the office
  13. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  14. EPA is ignoring the glaring problem with dirty electric vehicles
  15. Farmers are under threat, but not from foreign land-buyers
  16. House Democrat says McCarthy only siding with Trump ‘just to hold his caucus ...
  17. Legal experts predict Supreme Court won’t spare Trump from trial and verdict 
  18. Trump legal team singles out Biden’s ‘Dark Brandon’ post as capitalizing ...
Load more