trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

MLB’s Sarah Langs, who has ALS, honored at Yankees game on anniversary of Lou Gehrig’s famous speech

by RONALD BLUM, Associated Press - 07/04/23 8:12 PM ET
by RONALD BLUM, Associated Press - 07/04/23 8:12 PM ET
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, center, talk with Sarah Langs, their HOPE Week honoree, on the 84th anniversary of Lou Gehrig making his famous "Luckiest Man" speech, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in New York. Langs, one of Major League Baseball's most respected and universally liked statistical analysts, has been in a battle with ALS the last three years. Langs and women from the organization "Her ALS Story" made a pregame tour of Monument Park and the Yankees Museum. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, center, talk with Sarah Langs, their HOPE Week honoree, on the 84th anniversary of Lou Gehrig making his famous “Luckiest Man” speech, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in New York. Langs, one of Major League Baseball’s most respected and universally liked statistical analysts, has been in a battle with ALS…

NEW YORK (AP) — Sarah Langs tried on Lou Gehrig’s cap, a joyous moment and also a reminder of the link they share.

Langs, a beloved member of the baseball community in her role as a reporter and producer at Major League Baseball Advanced Media, revealed last October she had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, known as Lou Gehrig’s disease or ALS. She was honored at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, the 84th anniversary of Gehrig’s famous “luckiest man on the face of the Earth” speech, along with six other women who have the disease.

“I don’t think I’ve processed any of this from the day that I pressed send on that tweet to share this with the world and all of the kindness I’ve received even beforehand,” Langs said. “But, I mean, I love baseball so much. I’m so grateful for it. It’s the one thing in my life that absolutely will not change at all.”

ALS is a progressive disease that attacks nerve cells that control muscles throughout the body, eventually causing them to waste away. It became known as Lou Gehrig’s disease after the star baseball player was diagnosed in 1939. There is no cure.

Langs, who turned 30 on May 2, visited the Yankees Museum and watched on the field as her parents, Liise-anne Pirofski and Charles Langs, threw out ceremonial first pitches. She attended the exchange of lineup cards and posed for photos with the umpires.

Seated at a pregame news conference alongside Yankees manager Aaron Boone and pitcher Gerrit Cole, Langs detailed her story as several of the women from the awareness group “Her ALS Story” and their families watched.

“I’m not used to being on this side of this. I’ve been in those seats,” Langs said, looking to the media. “This is so, so important to put a spotlight on young women with ALS, to show not everyone looks like Lou Gehrig.”

Cole presented Langs with a “Baseball Is the Best” T-shirt with the letters “ALS” highlighted in white, signed by all the Yankees as part of the team’s annual HOPE week — Helping Others Persevere & Excel. A second signed shirt will be auctioned as a fundraiser.

Before the game, the videoboard played the start of Gehrig’s speech, and then the women and several Yankees took turns reading segments of the address, which was met with a standing ovation.

Langs grew up in Manhattan, went to Dalton and the University of Chicago, interned at the New York Daily News and CSN Chicago and then joined ESPN in 2015 as a sports content researcher. She was promoted to senior sports content researcher in 2018 and joined MLB the following year.

Fans and media know her for the historical facts and comparisons she comes up with at a moment’s notice.

She spoke of her baseball highlights that include attending David Cone’s perfect game in 1999 — “I was young, but I’m aware of it and we talk about it as a family often” — and the Chicago Cubs winning the World Series Game 7 in 2016 for their first title since 1908.

She credited her perseverance to baseball.

“I think it just comes from baseball itself. I mean, baseball doesn’t stop,” she said. “It’s there every day, unlike any other sport. There’s a game every day and into October and November. So for me, the fact that baseball won’t stop means I’m not going to either.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  2. Former Trump press secretary says he showed classified documents to people on ...
  3. Senate Republicans fear abortion could derail hopes for majority 
  4. Senate rankings: five seats most likely to flip
  5. McCarthy’s latest challenge: Prevent shutdown while avoiding GOP revolt
  6. We need a serious conversation about Joe Biden’s brain
  7. Man denies making request cited in landmark Supreme Court LGBTQ case
  8. Texas Democrat on rare cancer diagnosis: ‘Wondered how much longer’ he’d ...
  9. Surprise Supreme Court decisions suggest justices have eye on reputation
  10. LGBTQ conservatives say they feel misled by DeSantis
  11. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy to face a punishing July
  12. Military holds enter fifth month as Republicans struggle to appease Tuberville
  13. Five things we now know about the 2024 campaign
  14. US climate data pinpoints Monday as hottest recorded day on Earth
  15. Federal court blocks Florida election law
  16. Federal judge limits Biden administration contact with social media platforms
  17. Democrats’ effort to force gun votes fizzles in House
  18. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says new nominee will create a first-time conservative ...
Load more