trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Morocco’s World Cup finish is bittersweet for Arab fans

by ABBY SEWELL, Associated Press - 12/17/22 4:06 PM ET
by ABBY SEWELL, Associated Press - 12/17/22 4:06 PM ET
Palestinians watch a live broadcast of the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between Morocco and Croatia played in Qatar, in Gaza City, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

BEIRUT (AP) — Morocco’s fans in the Arab world took the North African team’s 2-1 loss to Croatia in Saturday’s World Cup third-place playoff philosophically. The team had already made history, becoming the first Arab and first African team to reach the semifinals in the international soccer tournament.

Its loss to France on Wednesday dashed fans’ hopes that Morocco would become an underdog champion, but many had hoped that it would at least take third place in facing off against Croatia.

In the Moroccan capital, national team’s fans were disappointed by Saturday’s loss, but pointed with pride to the team’s historic performance.

“They remain champions in our eyes,” said Soukaina Makkaoui, a fan in Rabat. “They are now among the four top teams in the world.”

Ali Hachimi, another Moroccan fan, was both proud and sad.

“We would have liked to finish third because the players deserved it after giving their all,” he said.

Along the way, the Moroccan team charmed many Arab soccer fans who saw in the team a reflection of themselves, with players waving the Palestinian flag after their wins and celebrating on the field with their mothers and children.

Seeing Palestinian flags fluttering in the stadium “was an indescribable feeling,” said Ibrahim al-Lilli, who was among thousands of fans in the Gaza Strip who gathered to cheer for Morocco on Saturday.

The games affirmed that the Arab street “supports the Palestinian cause regardless of what their governments do,” he said, referring to the Abraham Accord normalization agreements that four Arab countries — including Morocco — signed with Israel in 2020.

Fans in the besieged Gaza enclave found a bitter solace in the fact that the northern Africa Arab country got as far as it did.

“It’s a defeat, albeit with a taste of victory and joy,” said Ahmed al-Najjar, another fan in Gaza.

In Beirut’s Tarik al-Jdideh neighborhood, where fans were also rooting for Morocco, Muhammad Shaalan said the team’s fourth-place finish is still a point of pride for the Arab world.

“They arrived to the final games and they defeated three of the best big European teams (Belgium, Spain and Portugal),” he said. “I bow my head in respect to them as an Arab team.”

___

Associated Press writers Fadi Tawil in Beirut, Tarik El Barakah in Rabat, Morocco, and Wafaa Shurafa in Gaza City contributed to this report.

Tags

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Why the GOP has Ducey at the top of its Senate candidate wish list
  2. Can you bring marijuana on a plane through a TSA checkpoint?
  3. Trump tells GOP congressional supporters to cease McCarthy ...
  4. Donald Trump brings new meaning to ‘guilt by association’
  5. ‘Saturday Night Live’ targets Trump digital trading cards announcement  
  6. The United States of free?
  7. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  8. Ex-lawmakers request ethics probes into sitting members of Congress linked to ...
  9. Digital trading card gambit marks disastrous start to Trump’s presidential ...
  10. Is DeSantis about to leverage COVID vaccines against Trump and the Democrats?
  11. Raising the roof: Congress should increase SSI asset limits now
  12. House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th ...
  13. Kentucky Supreme Court rules state school choice law unconstitutional
  14. Trump’s digital cards sell out within a day
  15. Why the issue of crime didn’t deliver for Republicans in the midterms
  16. DeSantis tacks further right amid 2024 speculation
  17. Five things to know about the end of Title 42
  18. Victims or chumps? Tom Brady lawsuits raise questions over celebrity ...
Load more

Video

See all Video