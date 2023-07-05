trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Nevada secures $285M opioid settlement with Walgreens, bringing total settlements to $1 billion

by AP - 07/05/23 8:45 PM ET
by AP - 07/05/23 8:45 PM ET
FILE - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford gestures during an interview in Las Vegas, on Dec. 14, 2018. Attorney General Ford announced Wednesday, July 5, 2023 the state has reached a $285 million settlement with Walgreens regarding the pharmacy chain’s role in the opioid epidemic. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
FILE – Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford gestures during an interview in Las Vegas, on Dec. 14, 2018. Attorney General Ford announced Wednesday, July 5, 2023 the state has reached a $285 million settlement with Walgreens regarding the pharmacy chain’s role in the opioid epidemic. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The state of Nevada has reached a $285 million settlement with Walgreens regarding the pharmacy chain’s role in the opioid epidemic, the state’s top lawyer announced Wednesday.

The last in a series of multiyear settlements with pharmaceutical companies, retailers and others, it pushes Nevada’s total anticipated payments stemming from opioid claims to $1.1 billion, state Attorney General Aaron Ford’s office said in a news release. Nevada is among numerous states that have reached settlements now totaling more than $50 billion nationwide.

“When I first took office as attorney general, I made it clear that seeking justice for those harmed by the opioid epidemic was one of my top priorities,” Ford said.

Walgreens had no comment on the settlement, a company spokesman said in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Walgreens is the final defendant named in a lawsuit the state filed in 2019, Ford’s office said.

The $285 million settlement will be paid over 15 years and will be split between the state and the signatories of the One Nevada Agreement, a coalition of Nevada county and city governments, Ford said.

The state will retain about $98.1 million, which will be placed in a fund that was created to help finance opioid recovery programs through the state Department of Health and Human Services. The coalition will receive about $116.2 million.

The state reached a $193 million agreement with Teva Pharmaceuticals in June and a $152 million deal with CVS in May.

Much of the more than $50 billion obtained through settlements nationwide is to be used to deal with an overdose crisis linked to more than 100,000 deaths a year in the U.S.

Last year, CVS agreed to pay state and local governments nearly $5 billion to settle lawsuits over the toll of opioids. But Nevada did not join in that litigation in order to pursue the single-state settlement, Ford spokesperson John Sadler said.

Nevada joined another multistate settlement with three of the nation’s largest opioid manufacturers in April 2022 totaling $232 million over nearly two decades.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene ousted from Freedom Caucus, board member says 
  2. Which out-of-state driver’s licenses are no longer valid in Florida?
  3. McEnany breaks with Trump: ‘No way’ cocaine at White House is Hunter ...
  4. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  5. Senate Judiciary chairman blasts John Roberts for inaction on Supreme Court ...
  6. Pence defends actions to pro-Trump voter who confronts him over Jan. 6
  7. Team behind ‘Peaky Blinders’ says DeSantis campaign was not given ...
  8. Noem hits back at Ben & Jerry’s over ‘stolen’ Mount Rushmore message
  9. Democrat challenging Lauren Boebert raises $2.6M in second quarter
  10. DOJ, Hunter Biden team fight back on GOP probes 
  11. Australian minister calls Trump Jr. a ‘big baby’ after tour postponement
  12. Trump, DeSantis will need to sign loyalty pledge to make Florida ballot, state ...
  13. Trump lashes out at Biden family, media after cocaine found at White House
  14. The Russians are coming! Why Putin might be massing 180,000 troops near the ...
  15. Student debt: White House faces backlash for restarting interest on loans
  16. Twitter threatens Meta with lawsuit over rival Threads app
  17. Oath Keepers leader warns Trump against trial: ‘You’re going to be found ...
  18. Ramaswamy closes in on DeSantis as Trump dominates in GOP poll
Load more