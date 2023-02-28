trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Nissan recalls over 800K SUVs; key defect can cut off engine

by The Associated Press - 02/28/23 8:57 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/28/23 8:57 AM ET
FILE – A Nissan logo is seen on a car at its showroom in Tokyo, Feb. 21, 2023. Nissan is recalling more than 809,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada, Tuesday, Feb. 28, because a key problem can cause the ignition to shut off while they’re being driven. The recall covers Rogues from the 2014 through 2020 model years, as well as Rogue Sports from 2017 through 2022. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 809,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because a key problem can cause the ignition to shut off while they’re being driven.

The recall covers certain Rogues from the 2014 through 2020 model years, as well as Rogue Sports from 2017 through 2022.

Nissan says the SUVs have jackknife folding keys that may not stay fully open. If driven with the key partially folded, a driver could touch the fob, inadvertently turning off the engine.

This can cause loss of engine power and power brakes, and the air bags might not inflate in a crash.

The company says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Nissan hasn’t come up with a fix yet. Owners will be notified in March with an interim letter telling them not to attach anything else to the key ring. Then they’ll get another letter telling them to take their SUVs in for repairs. The automaker says owners with keys that won’t stay in the open position should contact their dealers.

Tags

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s polling strength causes heartburn for Senate GOP
  2. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was ‘attacked’ by ‘insane’ woman in ...
  3. Five takeaways from the big COVID-19 ‘lab leak’ story
  4. Zero-calorie sweetener popular in keto diets linked to strokes, heart attacks
  5. Manchin will vote against new DC crime law 
  6. McCarthy woos one-time critic Tucker Carlson with Jan. 6 tapes
  7. CDC warns of drug-resistant stomach bug amid rise in cases
  8. Georgia judge: Trump grand jury panelists ‘can talk about the final report’
  9. Listen live: Supreme Court hears oral arguments on student loan forgiveness
  10. Top 5 questions surrounding Biden student debt relief fight at Supreme Court
  11. Aging presidents, cognitive acuity & reelection
  12. COVID origin report reignites firestorm over ‘lab leak’ theory
  13. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  14. Why the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot winner only received $997.6 million as ...
  15. Top congressional leaders to receive briefing on classified documents
  16. Fox lawsuit docs show Murdoch acknowledged several hosts backed Trump’s fraud ...
  17. Trump easily beats DeSantis in GOP primary: poll
  18. Tennessee Republican Andy Ogles acknowledges misstating his college degree
Load more

Video

See all Video