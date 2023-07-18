trending:

AP Top Headlines

No winner in Monday’s Powerball drawing. Jackpot reaches $1 billion

by NICK INGRAM, Associated Press - 07/18/23 7:06 AM ET
Powerball ticket sales continue to grow in St. Joseph, Mo., Monday, July 17, 2023, after no winner was selected in the previous drawing. (AP Photo/Nick Ingram)
ST. JOSEPH. Mo. (AP) — The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing.

No ticket for Monday’s drawing matched the white balls 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and red Powerball 21. The jackpot was estimated at $900 million.

The new jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing would be the seventh highest in U.S. history and the third largest for Powerball. Ticket buyers have a chance at $1 billion paid out in yearly increments or a $516.8 million one-time lump sum before taxes.

Three people won $2 million after matching all five numbers plus the Power Play, lottery officials said. The winning tickets were sold in Arkansas, Georgia and Texas.

Five people won $1 million after matching all five numbers. The winning tickets were sold in Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, New York and Pennsylvania.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball last November.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 38 consecutive drawings. The jackpot will keep growing until someone wins.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The story has been updated to correct that the jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing would be the seventh highest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. It also has been updated to correct the number of the red Powerball to 21.

