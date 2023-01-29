trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Police: 1 of 2 boys recovered after Amber Alert has died

by The Associated Press - 01/29/23 2:01 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/29/23 2:01 PM ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — One of the twin Ohio boys who became the center of a statewide AMBER Alert that garnered nationwide attention last month has died, authorities said.

Columbus police said officers were sent to a home shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday on a report of a baby not breathing. Medics transported the baby, who was about 6 months old, to Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

Columbus police said they were “actively investigating.” WBNS-TV reports that an autopsy is scheduled Monday. No further details about the child’s death were immediately available.

Columbus police identified the child as one of two boys who were the subject of an Amber Alert, used to publicize a child’s disappearance, after an idling car was taken Dec. 20 while their mother was picking up an order at a Columbus pizza restaurant.

One child was found hours later in a car carrier seat between two vehicles in a parking lot near Dayton International Airport, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) west of Columbus. Police officers in Indianapolis, which is 175 miles (282 kilometers) west of Columbus, found the other boy on the evening of Dec. 22 in an abandoned car that had been stolen three days earlier in Columbus, Ohio, authorities said.

Nalah Tamiko Jackson, 24, was arrested on kidnapping charges and was later indicted on two federal counts of kidnapping of a minor. She appeared in federal court in Columbus a week ago but did not enter a plea at that time; a message seeking comment on the charges was sent Sunday to federal public defenders representing her.

Tags

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. White House blasts McCarthy for comments on strengthening Social ...
  2. Germany warns against arms race as Ukraine pushes for missiles, jets 
  3. McConnell, Senate GOP happy to sit out debt limit talks — for now
  4. Lake attacks Gallego as ‘AOC of Arizona’ after Senate announcement
  5. Ex-NATO commander says West sending Ukraine tanks ‘creates real problems for ...
  6. House Intel members look for ‘reset’ after partisan era of Schiff, Nunes
  7. Why do I owe taxes this year? Tax expert explains common reasons
  8. McCarthy: Social Security, Medicare cuts ‘off the table’ 
  9. Cruz suggests FBI search Hunter Biden’s home for classified documents
  10. ‘Bakersfield BS’: Schiff, Swalwell, Omar blast McCarthy over committee ...
  11. Democrat says booting Schiff, Swalwell from Intel committee ‘hurts our ...
  12. Goldman Sachs says 4 cities likely to see a 2008-style housing crash: report
  13. Republicans see education as winning issue in 2024
  14. Maxine Waters says Manchin and Sinema ‘don’t give a darn’ about policing ...
  15. Key Republicans oppose House GOP bill to abolish tax code
  16. Trump heads to South Carolina amid growing headwinds in state
  17. The high-stakes race in Wisconsin that could impact abortion rights — and 2024
  18. McCaul: Odds of conflict with China and Taiwan ‘very high’ with Biden in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video