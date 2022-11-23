trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Pope prays for World Cup to be occasion for peace

by The Associated Press - 11/23/22 7:45 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/23/22 7:45 AM ET
Francis
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis gave the World Cup a shout-out on Wednesday and prayed that the Qatar tournament may be an occasion for harmony and peace in the world.

Francis is a life-long soccer fan and has long promoted sport as a way of promoting solidarity and fraternity.

Speaking at the end of his weekly Wednesday general audience, Francis sent greetings to World Cup players, fans and spectators watching from afar.

“May this important event be an occasion for meeting and harmony for nations, favoring brotherhood and peace among peoples. Let’s pray for peace in the world, and the end of all conflicts,” he said.

The 85-year-old Argentine is a card-holding fan of the Buenos Aires club San Lorenzo.

Tags

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Could Merrick Garland use the Fourteenth Amendment to bar Trump from the ...
  2. These grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving Day 2022
  3. Trump rips Supreme Court after ruling he hand over tax records
  4. Trump attacks Cheney over WaPo report Jan. 6 panel staff frustration
  5. Arizona’s GOP governor congratulates Hobbs on victory as Lake refuses to ...
  6. Murkowski defeats Trump-backed challenger in Alaska Senate race
  7. Republican House majority climbs to 220 with win in California
  8. Accountant testifies Trump reported significant tax losses for a decade
  9. Democrats making plans to retake House majority
  10. Georgia's Herschel Walker getting 'homestead' tax break in Texas
  11. Barr warns Trump ‘will burn the whole house down,’ calls for new GOP leader
  12. Alaska set to announce results from ‘confusing’ ranked choice system
  13. What we know about the Chesapeake Walmart shooting that left seven dead
  14. Huge age gap shows up in AARP poll of Warnock-Walker runoff
  15. Merrick Garland misses the target
  16. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  17. Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
  18. Trump seeks access to unredacted Mar-a-Lago warrant affidavit
Load more

Video

See all Video