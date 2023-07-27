trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Ryan Kelley, ex-candidate for Michigan governor, pleads guilty to misdemeanor in Capitol riot case

by MICHAEL KUNZELMAN, Associated Press - 07/27/23 3:37 PM ET
by MICHAEL KUNZELMAN, Associated Press - 07/27/23 3:37 PM ET
FILE - Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelly leaves the U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids, Mich., with his family and supporters on June 9, 2022. The former Republican candidate for Michigan governor pleaded guilty on July 27, 2023, to a misdemeanor charge for his participation in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
FILE – Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelly leaves the U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids, Mich., with his family and supporters on June 9, 2022. The former Republican candidate for Michigan governor pleaded guilty on July 27, 2023, to a misdemeanor charge for his participation in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. (Daniel…

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Republican candidate for Michigan governor pleaded guilty on Thursday to a misdemeanor charge for his participation in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Ryan Kelley pleaded guilty more than a year after the ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump was arrested in the case, roiling the already messy gubernatorial Republican primary. Kelley, a real estate broker, finished fourth in a field of five Republican candidates.

An email seeking comment was sent to Kelley’s attorney on Thursday. Kelley had previously decried the prosecution as a “witch hunt,” and after his arrest his campaign posted on Facebook the words “political prisoner.”

His attorney, Gary Springstead, told The Detroit News last month that Kelley wants to “put this behind him so he can focus on his family and his successful career as a commercial real estate agent.”

Kelley pleaded guilty to a charge of illegally entering a restricted area and is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 17. His trial was supposed to start on July 31, before he reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

Kelley came to Washington to protest the certification of the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden, and joined the crowd that marched from the “Stop the Steal” rally to the Capitol, according to court documents.

Kelley climbed an “architectural feature” outside the Capitol and then gestured for other rioters behind him to move toward stairs leading up to the building, court papers say. Kelley also pulled a covering off a structure that had been set up for Biden’s inauguration.

Conservative commentator Tudor Dixon won the Republican primary but ultimately lost to incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, in November.

At a debate last year, Kelley said the riot was “a First Amendment activity by a majority of those people, myself included.”

“We were there protesting the government because we don’t like the results of the 2020 election, the process of how it happened. And we have that First Amendment right. And that’s what 99% of the people were there for that day,” he said.

Kelley was wearing some of the same clothing on Jan. 6 that he was at an American Patriot Council rally in Lansing, Michigan, in May 2020. Kelley spoke at the rally against extending Gov. Whitmer’s emergency declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelley also spoke at a “Stop the Steal” rally at the state Capitol in Lansing in November 2020, shortly after the presidential election. Kelley urged others at the rally to “stand and fight, with the goal of preventing Democrats from stealing the election,” the FBI said.

He also said COVID-19 “was made so that they can use the propaganda to control your minds so that you think, if you watch the media, that Joe Biden won this election. We’re not going to buy it. We’re going to stand and fight for America, for Donald Trump. We’re not going to let the Democrats steal this election.”

____

Associated Press reporter Alanna Durkin Richer in Boston contributed.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Feinstein told ‘just say aye’ at vote
  2. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  3. House GOP approves first government funding bill amid intense spending fight
  4. Trump says attorneys had ‘productive’ meeting with DOJ
  5. Tim Scott sparks fresh GOP interest as DeSantis stumbles
  6. UFO hearing live updates: Lawmakers, witnesses accuse Pentagon of ‘cover up’
  7. Teen who stormed Capitol on Jan. 6, sat in Pence chair sentenced to prison
  8. Rand Paul warns Republicans against falling into impeachment ‘trap’
  9. McConnell freezes at briefing, concerning colleagues
  10. Kyiv launches major push against Russians in southern Ukraine, analysts and ...
  11. Trump braces for third possible indictment as grand jury meets
  12. US economy blows past expectations: 3 quick takeaways 
  13. Karl Rove roasts DeSantis for floating RFK Jr. to lead health agencies: ‘This ...
  14. House GOP leaders to start recess early after being forced to punt funding bill
  15. Alpha Phi Alpha moves 2025 convention out of Florida over ‘racist’ policies
  16. Here’s what scientists say about whistleblower claims that Pentagon has ...
  17. Largest electric grid operator in US issues alert as temperatures climb
  18. McConnell jokes to Biden he got ‘sandbagged’ after freeze episode
Load more