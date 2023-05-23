trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Sherpa guide Kami Rita scales Mount Everest for a record 28th time

by BINAJ GURUBACHARYA, Associated Press - 05/23/23 1:23 AM ET
by BINAJ GURUBACHARYA, Associated Press - 05/23/23 1:23 AM ET
FILE- Nepalese veteran Sherpa guide, Kami Rita, 48, poses for a photograph at his rented apartment in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 26, 2018. Rita scaled Mount Everest Tuesday, May 23, 2023, for the 28th time beating his own record within a week as two guides compete with each other for the title of most climbs of the world's highest peak. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha, File)
FILE- Nepalese veteran Sherpa guide, Kami Rita, 48, poses for a photograph at his rented apartment in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 26, 2018. Rita scaled Mount Everest Tuesday, May 23, 2023, for the 28th time beating his own record within a week as two guides compete with each other for the title of most climbs of…

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Veteran Sherpa guide Kami Rita has scaled Mount Everest for the 28th time Tuesday, beating his own record less than a week after setting it, as two guides compete with each other for the title of most climbs of the world’s highest peak.

Kami Rita, considered one of the greatest mountain guides, reached the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) summit at 9:20 a.m. local time Tuesday, according to expedition organizer Seven Summits Treks.

His latest climb comes a day after fellow Sherpa guide Pasang Dawa matched his record of 27 trips to the summit.

The race for the title began with Pasang Dawa climbing the peak for the 26th time on May 14, equaling Kami Rita’s previous record. Kami Rita went on to the peak three days later for the 27th time.

With a few more days left in the spring climbing season, both Sherpa guides were on the mountain helping their clients up the snowy peak. May is the busiest month to make the dangerous climb since it has the best weather conditions.

Kami Rita first summitted Everest in 1994 and has been making the trip nearly every year since. He is one of many Sherpa guides whose expertise and skills are vital to the safety and success each year of foreign climbers who seek to stand on top of the mountain.

His father was among the first Sherpa guides. In addition to his Everest climbs, Rita has scaled several other peaks that are among the world’s highest, including K2, Cho Oyu, Manaslu and Lhotse.

Hundreds of climbers have scaled Mount Everest, or plan to make their attempt, this month.

The Nepalese authorities have issued about 480 climbing permits to foreign climbers, which is the most issued for any year. At least as many local Sherpa guides would be accompanying them during the climbing season.

So far, 10 people have died during this year’s spring climbing season on Everest.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
  2. Draft Tucker PAC ceases activities after legal threat from Carlson
  3. Whitmer signs Michigan’s red flag law; AG calls out defiant sheriffs
  4. MLK’s daughter jabs Cruz over NAACP Florida travel advisory
  5. Trump Organization finishes last in brand reputation survey for second straight ...
  6. White House threatens to veto GOP measure blocking student loan debt relief ...
  7. McCarthy's PR strategy on debt ceiling gets results
  8. Jeffries suggests he’d support spending freeze
  9. Supreme Court punts Section 230 debate back to Congress
  10. Loudermilk asks MPD, National Archives for Jan. 6 materials
  11. These are the biggest sticking points in the debt ceiling fight
  12. Does God exist? Only half of Americans say a definite yes
  13. Last Kari Lake legal challenge to loss dismissed
  14. McCarthy has little room to maneuver in debt ceiling talks
  15. Special counsel eyeing Trump overseas business: reports
  16. These were the fastest-growing cities in 2022, Census data shows
  17. Jon Hamm narrates ad for Hawley opponent in Missouri: ‘You can’t fake ...
  18. Texas bans ‘Marxist’ diversity offices at state universities, following ...
Load more

Video

See all Video