trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Skydiver dies in Tennessee high school football pregame jump

by The Associated Press - 10/23/22 12:42 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 10/23/22 12:42 PM ET

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (AP) — A skydiver has died after his hard landing from a pregame jump at a Tennessee high school football stadium on Friday, officials said.

In a statement, Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd said the diver jumped at the David Crockett High School football stadium in the northeastern Tennessee town of Jonesborough. David Crockett was facing Daniel Boone High School from nearby Gray.

Boyd said the skydiver was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He said mental health support professionals will be at both schools on Monday.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of the injured skydiver that has passed away,” Boyd said in the statement.

Jump TN, a company in Greeneville, told news outlets in a statement that the 55-year-old man worked with the company and had done more than 1,500 jumps. The company said observers and witnesses did not notice anything unusual about the jump or his parachute, saying it was deployed without incident.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the skydiver.

After the incident, the skydiver was airlifted to the hospital for his injuries and a moment of silence was held. The football game went on with a delayed start.

Tags

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Midterm Rankings: Here are the 7 ...
  2. Here’s what the decision blocking ...
  3. Fetterman faces high stakes at ...
  4. Trump doubles down on threats to sue ...
  5. The main COVID symptoms have changed, ...
  6. Trump on 2024 run: ‘I will probably ...
  7. GOP senator defends Jan. 6 texts to ...
  8. Powerball jackpot reaches $610M, one ...
  9. Left to Democrats: It’s the ...
  10. House Republican on potential Biden ...
  11. Cheney: Trump won’t be allowed to ...
  12. Should the House Jan. 6 Committee let ...
  13. Lake says she’s going to serve ...
  14. US military intercepts two Russian ...
  15. Cheney: ‘McCarthy is going to make ...
  16. Cheney: Trump Jan. 6 testimony ...
  17. Watch live: Trump holds rally in Texas
  18. The old problem with the young: Biden ...
Load more

Video

See all Video