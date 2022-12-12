trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

3 children die after fall into icy lake; UK gripped by storm

by DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press - 12/12/22 6:22 AM ET
by DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press - 12/12/22 6:22 AM ET
A stag deer walks through the snow in Richmond Park in south west London, Monday. Dec. 12, 2022. Snow and ice have swept across parts of the UK, with cold wintry conditions set to continue for days. (James Manning/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Three young boys who fell through ice covering a lake in central England have died and a fourth remains hospitalized as weather forecasters issued severe weather warnings for large parts of the United Kingdom.

Police in full uniform jumped into the water and broke through the ice using their bare hands to pull the boys, ages 8, 10 and 11, from the icy waters Sunday afternoon and rushed them to the hospital in the West Midlands, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of London. But they could not be revived after suffering cardiac arrest.

The fourth child, who is 6, remains in critical condition. Emergency workers searched through the night and into Monday for two other children who were reportedly with the group, though it is uncertain whether there were additional victims of the tragedy.

“It’s important to stress … that we’ve had no contact from anybody suggesting that there’s anybody else missing, but until we’re 100% certain we will be carrying on searches throughout the course of today,” West Midlands Police Superintendent Richard Harris said.

Harris declined to say whether the children were members of a single family.

The news came as the Met Office, Britain’s national weather service, issued severe weather alerts for large parts of the country. Roads in eastern and southeastern England were among the most affected. Some travelers were stuck for hours due to the closure of the UK’s busiest highway, the M25, which circles greater London.

Gatwick and Stansted airports warned of flight delays on Monday, and London City Airport said it was experiencing “some disruption” because aircraft were out of position after flight cancellations on Sunday night.

The country recorded its coldest night of the year so far in northern Scotland at minus 15.7 degrees Celsius (3.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

“Frozen lakes, ponds, canals and reservoirs can look picturesque but they can be lethal, and there are no greater warnings of this than yesterday’s tragic events,” West Midlands Fire Service area commander Richard Stanton said. “Yesterday’s incident is a stark reminder to us all of the dangers of open water, especially during the winter months.”

Tags

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  2. Juan Williams: Who’s laughing at Biden now?
  3. Behind-the-scenes hunt builds for McCarthy Speaker alternative
  4. Musk fires back after criticism of gender pronouns tweet about Fauci
  5. Musk calls to prosecute Fauci, drawing swift backlash  
  6. Trump, Biden fortunes shift dramatically post-midterms 
  7. Greene says Jan. 6 remarks were ‘sarcasm’
  8. Supreme Court takes up another clash over Biden’s student debt relief plan
  9. White House lashes out at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Jan. 6 remarks
  10. Greene says Jan. 6 Capitol attack ‘would’ve been armed’ if she planned it ...
  11. Jan. 6 panel eyes new beginning with DOJ as partner in Trump probe
  12. Bout says Griner ‘wanted to shake my hand’ on airport tarmac
  13. Special election to replace McEachin in House set for February
  14. Biden administration approves Washington state request to offer health ...
  15. Are the Saudis reconsidering their nuclear posture?
  16. Russia's elites know they've lost the war. They should jump ship
  17. Will Trump’s bad polling help send him to prison?
  18. COVID, RSV or flu? How to tell the symptoms apart
Load more

Video

See all Video