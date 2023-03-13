trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

AP source: Patriots plan to re-sign CB Jonathan Jones

by KYLE HIGHTOWER, Associated Press - 03/13/23 4:06 PM ET
by KYLE HIGHTOWER, Associated Press - 03/13/23 4:06 PM ET

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have taken a step toward maintaining some stability in their secondary, agreeing to terms on a new contract to retain free agent cornerback Jonathan Jones.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday the 29-year-old intends to sign a two-year deal worth a maximum value of $20 million, with $13 million guaranteed. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because new contracts can’t officially be signed until Wednesday.

Jones thrived last season after switching from primarily defending slot receivers to playing on the outside. He started 16 games, tying for the team lead with four interceptions. He led all Patriots with 11 pass breakups.

With veteran safety Devin McCourty announcing his retirement last week, Jones who has spent his entire seven seasons in New England since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2016, becomes the longest-tenured player in the Patriots secondary.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jean-Pierre calls for Pence to apologize for Buttigieg, postpartum depression ...
  2. Moscow fumes as Ukraine considers changing Russia’s official name
  3. Giant seaweed blob twice the width of the US takes aim at Florida
  4. Prosecutors say Tucker Carlson omitted key Jan. 6 footage of ‘QAnon Shaman’
  5. Feinstein, Fetterman absences leave Democrats with fragile majority
  6. ‘National Customer Rage Survey’ points to troubling trend among US ...
  7. Five things to know about the Silicon Valley Bank takeover
  8. If Biden doesn’t run, would Bernie be the best alternative?
  9. Chasten Buttigieg responds to Pence’s paternity leave joke: ‘Where would ...
  10. McCarthy and Jeffries forge relationship amid partisan fire
  11. Haley attacks Biden over ‘bailout’ of Silicon Valley Bank
  12. Trump heads to Iowa under shadow of possible NY indictment
  13. Jimmy Kimmel jabs Tucker Carlson at Oscars over Jan. 6 tapes
  14. Biden says ‘our banking system is safe’ amid Silicon Valley Bank fallout
  15. China has three roads to Taiwan: The US must block them all
  16. Are your old coins and bills valuable? Expert explains what to look for
  17. Warren blames Congress for ‘entirely avoidable’ bank failures
  18. Spring break: What to know about Mexico’s ‘do not travel’ warnings
Load more

Video

See all Video