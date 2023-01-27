trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Storm Cheneso picks up in Madagascar, more flooding to come

by WANJOHI KABUKURU, Associated Press - 01/27/23 7:13 AM ET
by WANJOHI KABUKURU, Associated Press - 01/27/23 7:13 AM ET

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — A severe tropical storm which devastated parts of Madagascar this week is set to continue to wreak havoc on the country as it strengthens over the weekend, the United Nations regional weather monitoring service said.

The storm has killed 8 people and ten are still missing, according to Madagascar’s National Bureau of Risk and Disaster Management. It has displaced over 60,000 people and damaged 13,000 houses in northern and central Madagascar.

An alert issued by local authorities on Friday warned of heavy rainfall in central and western parts of the country with an imminent risk of flooding and landslides. Flash floods are expected in the western coastal town of Morombe, raising fears of further destruction and displacement.

Over the next few days Cheneso could dump in some areas of Madagascar more than 200% of their average January rainfall, the U.K.’s meteorological office warned.

Storm Cheneso, currently classed as a severe tropical storm, is expected to be upgraded to a cyclone by the U.N.’s regional weather center. The weather system is also likely move in a southeasterly direction and away from inhabited land, but meteorologists remain cautious.

“Cyclones can shift direction at any moment depending on wind directions and other prevailing conditions. That is why alerts are issued with caution,” said Evans Mukolwe, a retired meteorologist. “It can alter course anytime.”

Storm Cheneso first made landfall as a moderate storm nine days ago in the Sava region in northeastern Madagascar. Cheneso weakened as it stalled over the country for much of the week and is now strengthening.

Cyclones are typical in southern Africa from December to March, but scientists say climate change has caused storms to be wetter, more frequent and more intense.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Tags

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Key Republicans oppose House GOP bill to abolish tax code
  2. Goldman Sachs says 4 cities likely to see a 2008-style housing crash: report
  3. Kemp declares state of emergency in Georgia after protests erupt in Atlanta
  4. Lawmakers submit more than 140 amendments as House opens process for first time ...
  5. McCarthy might have a math problem in blocking Omar from panel
  6. SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
  7. GOP to vote Friday on McDaniel, Dhillon, Lindell as new RNC chief
  8. Minnesota Democrat reintroducing bill banning members of Congress from ...
  9. Memphis braces for release of video footage in Tyre Nichols beating
  10. California seeks disbarment of Eastman following Trump memo
  11. Kennedy on GOP wanting to cut Social Security: ‘Not even George Santos would ...
  12. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  13. McHenry says McCarthy would not be Speaker if Rogers wasn’t pulled back
  14. These are the worst US states to drive in, report says
  15. Cotton vows to block nominees until Congress sees documents seized at ...
  16. Memphis police chief: Tyre Nichols video ‘about the same, if not ...
  17. Red-state Americans see abortion access slipping away
  18. Tanks for Ukraine: Too little, too late is not good enough
Load more

Video

See all Video