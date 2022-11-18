trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

The Latest | UN Climate Summit

by The Associated Press - 11/18/22 2:15 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/18/22 2:15 AM ET
Activists hold signs for 1.5 degrees Celsius for Peace during a session at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — EU climate chief Frans Timmermans said Friday that a proposal made by the bloc on funding for loss and damage and mitigation is “a final offer” that seeks to “find a compromise” between nations as negotiators seek a way forward at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt.

The EU Executive Vice President made a surprise offer late Thursday on tying compensation for climate disasters to tougher emissions cuts.

Timmermans said he was “encouraged” by immediate reaction to the proposal and more engagement on the offer is expected Friday.

“This is about not having a failure here,” said Timmermans. “We we cannot afford to have a failure. Now, if our steps forward are not reciprocated, then obviously there will be a failure. But I hope I hope we can avoid that.”

___

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

— EU shakes up climate talks with surprise disaster fund offer

— Politics, climate conspire as Tigris and Euphrates dwindle

___

Follow AP’s climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Tags

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell-Graham tensions boil over
  2. Democrat Adam Frisch concedes to Lauren Boebert in nail biter House race
  3. Watch live: Garland to announce special counsel in Trump probes
  4. Garland to name special counsel in Trump probes
  5. Boebert lead narrows, recount likely
  6. Here’s how much homebuyers could save after mortgage rates tumble
  7. Kari Lake declines to concede, says she’s assembling legal team
  8. Court awards $6 billion in student loan relief to borrowers
  9. Five takeaways as the Pelosi era ends
  10. The Hill’s Morning Report — Pelosi steps down after historic 20-year run
  11. Biden administration seeks Supreme Court relief after student debt plan blocked
  12. GOP turns focus to Hunter Biden business dealings after winning House
  13. Here’s where three criminal probes stand as Trump enters 2024 race
  14. McConnell congratulates Pelosi on ‘historic tenure’ and ‘path-breaking ...
  15. Trump vs. DeSantis: How the two GOP heavyweights match up
  16. Popular ‘anti-aging’ supplement may lead to brain cancer, study says
  17. ​​Warnock releases ad hitting Walker over Trump endorsement
  18. Warnock: Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks against family
Load more

Video

See all Video