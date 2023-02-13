trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Train derailment prompts water utility to take precautions

by The Associated Press - 02/13/23 8:21 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/13/23 8:21 AM ET
FILE – A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains, Feb. 6, 2023. West Virginia’s water utility says it’s taking precautionary steps following the derailment of a train hauling chemicals that later sent up a toxic plume in Ohio. The utility said in a statement on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2023 that it has enhanced its treatment processes even though there hasn’t been a change in raw water at its Ohio River intake. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia water utility is enhancing its water treatment process as a precaution following the derailment of a train hauling chemicals that later sent up a toxic plume in Ohio.

West Virginia American Water said Sunday that it’s also going to install a secondary intake on the Guyandotte River in case there’s a need to switch to an alternate water source. The utility noted that there hasn’t been any change in raw water at its Ohio River intake.

“The health and safety of our customers is a priority, and there are currently no drinking water advisories in place for customers,” the company said in a statement.

About 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. Vinyl chloride was later released into the air from five of those cars before crews ignited it to get rid of the highly flammable, toxic chemicals in a controlled environment, creating a dark plume of smoke.

Residents from nearby neighborhoods in Ohio and Pennsylvania were evacuated because of health risks from the fumes, but have since been allowed to return.

Tags

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. US tells citizens to leave Russia immediately
  2. Trump bashes Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance
  3. Lawyer says Trump used ‘Classified Evening Summary’ empty folder to block ...
  4. What we know and don’t know about the latest objects shot down by the US
  5. China’s spy balloon: What really happened?
  6. McCarthy calls for resignation of Architect of Capitol
  7. Chris Christie says House GOP jeering Biden at State of the Union was ‘big ...
  8. Black National Anthem performed at Super Bowl for first time
  9. White House: No signs of 'aliens or extraterrestrial activity' with shot-down ...
  10. Weaponization? Democrats gear up a response machine to GOP
  11. Georgia judge orders limited release of grand jury report on Trump election ...
  12. House GOP grapples with disagreement over border and immigration legislation
  13. Former NORAD official: Adversaries might be testing our systems with aerial ...
  14. Watch live: White House press briefing
  15. Fewer Americans satisfied with level of immigration in US: Gallup
  16. The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Washington’s questions deepen after more ...
  17. College Board accuses Florida education department of slander
  18. McCarthy to lead congressional delegation to southern border
Load more

Video

See all Video