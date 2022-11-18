trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Ukraine experts join probe of fatal missile blast in Poland

by The Associated Press - 11/18/22 10:24 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/18/22 10:24 AM ET
Polish soldiers search for missile wreckage in the field, near the place where a missile struck, in a farmland at the Polish village of Przewodow, near the border with Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Vasilisa Stepanenko)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Experts from Ukraine have joined Polish and American investigators who are looking into a missile blast that killed two men in eastern Poland this week.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Friday that the Ukrainian experts were at the grain-drying facility in the Polish village of Przewodow where the missile landed Tuesday. The village is located about 6 kilometers (4 miles) from Poland’s border with Ukraine.

“We will continue our cooperation in an open and constructive manner, as closest friends do,” Kuleba tweeted.

“I am grateful to the Polish side for granting them access,” he wrote.

Polish media reported seeing officials in Ukraine uniforms arriving at the site mid-day Friday.

On Tuesday, two workers were killed when a Russian-made projectile hit the grain-drying facility. Ukraine came under a heavy Russian bombardment that day.

NATO and Poland’s leaders have said the missile most likely came from a Ukrainian air defense system that fired in response to Russia’s attack. Ukrainian authorities initially said the missile was not theirs and asked to join the probe.

U.S. and Polish experts have been working at the site all week to establish the source and circumstances of the missile’s launch. Poland’s officials say there are camera recordings of the events leading up to the blast but they remain classified.

State funerals for the two men who died are expected over the weekend.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Tags

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell-Graham tensions boil over
  2. Democrat Adam Frisch concedes to Lauren Boebert in nail biter House race
  3. Watch live: Garland to announce special counsel in Trump probes
  4. Garland to name special counsel in Trump probes
  5. Boebert lead narrows, recount likely
  6. Here’s how much homebuyers could save after mortgage rates tumble
  7. Kari Lake declines to concede, says she’s assembling legal team
  8. Court awards $6 billion in student loan relief to borrowers
  9. Five takeaways as the Pelosi era ends
  10. The Hill’s Morning Report — Pelosi steps down after historic 20-year run
  11. Biden administration seeks Supreme Court relief after student debt plan blocked
  12. GOP turns focus to Hunter Biden business dealings after winning House
  13. Here’s where three criminal probes stand as Trump enters 2024 race
  14. McConnell congratulates Pelosi on ‘historic tenure’ and ‘path-breaking ...
  15. Trump vs. DeSantis: How the two GOP heavyweights match up
  16. Popular ‘anti-aging’ supplement may lead to brain cancer, study says
  17. ​​Warnock releases ad hitting Walker over Trump endorsement
  18. Warnock: Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks against family
Load more

Video

See all Video