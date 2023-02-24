trending:

University to raze house where Idaho students were killed

by The Associated Press - 02/24/23 5:53 PM ET
FILE – Bare spots are seen on Nov. 29, 2022, in the snowy parking lot in front of the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, in Moscow, Idaho, after vehicles belonging to the victims and others were towed away earlier in the day. University of Idaho officials said Friday Feb. 24, 2023, the house will be demolished and that the owner of the home in Moscow offered to give the home to the university and the university accepted. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The house where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in November will be demolished, school officials said Friday.

The owner of the home in Moscow offered to give it to the university and the school accepted, University President Scott Green said in a memo to students and employees.

“This is a healing step and removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed,” Green wrote.

No timeline has set for the demolition, but university spokesperson Jodi Walker told the Idaho Statesman that the goal is to have the house knocked down by the end of the semester.

“We’re just working through the processes that it takes to do such a thing,” Walker said. “But from the university standpoint, and in talking with the families, the sooner, the better.”

Walker also said the university is working with students and other community members to create a plan for the property’s future development that would honor the slain students: seniors Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, both 21, junior Xana Kernodle, 20, and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20.

The victims’ bodies were found on Nov. 13 at the rental home, which is across the street from the university campus.

Bryan Kohberger, a former graduate student of Washington State University in neighboring Pullman, Washington, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the killings.

Green also announced Friday that planning has started on a memorial for the four students. The memorial will be the focus of a garden in a location to be determined on campus grounds.

Scholarships in honor of the students are also being established.

