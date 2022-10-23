trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

FBI: Person in custody after ‘barricade situation’ at base

by The Associated Press - 10/23/22 1:44 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 10/23/22 1:44 PM ET

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (AP) — A person was taken into custody following what authorities described as a “barricade situation” at a U.S. Army base outside the nation’s capital, the FBI said in a statement Sunday.

A squad from the agency’s Washington field office responded to Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia at about 8 a.m., according to a statement from the FBI. The situation was resolved and the unidentified person was taken into custody at about 3 p.m.

The Army’s criminal investigation division is the lead agency, while the FBI has provided victim assistance services, the agency said. The FBI provided no further details.

WUSA9 reported that the situation was inside a home.

Fort Belvoir is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Washington along the Potomac River in Virginia’s Fairfax County. The base has more than 2,000 family housing quarters, according to Fort Belvoir’s 2022 strategic plan.

The base is home to several Army command headquarters, elements of the Army Reserve and Army National Guard and nine Department of Defense agencies, according to a Department of Defense website that serves the military community.

Tags

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Midterm Rankings: Here are the 7 ...
  2. Here’s what the decision blocking ...
  3. Fetterman faces high stakes at ...
  4. Trump doubles down on threats to sue ...
  5. The main COVID symptoms have changed, ...
  6. Trump on 2024 run: ‘I will probably ...
  7. GOP senator defends Jan. 6 texts to ...
  8. Powerball jackpot reaches $610M, one ...
  9. Left to Democrats: It’s the ...
  10. House Republican on potential Biden ...
  11. Cheney: Trump won’t be allowed to ...
  12. Should the House Jan. 6 Committee let ...
  13. Lake says she’s going to serve ...
  14. US military intercepts two Russian ...
  15. Cheney: ‘McCarthy is going to make ...
  16. Cheney: Trump Jan. 6 testimony ...
  17. Watch live: Trump holds rally in Texas
  18. The old problem with the young: Biden ...
Load more

Video

See all Video