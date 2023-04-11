trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Arizona court upholds clergy privilege in child abuse case

by MICHAEL REZENDES and JASON DEAREN, Associated Press - 04/11/23 6:41 PM ET
by MICHAEL REZENDES and JASON DEAREN, Associated Press - 04/11/23 6:41 PM ET
FILE - The Salt Lake Temple stands at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2019. In a ruling made public Tuesday, April 11, 2023, the Arizona Supreme Court has ruled that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can refuse to answer questions or turn over documents under a state law that exempts religious officials from having to report child sex abuse if they learn of the crime during a confessional setting. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
FILE – The Salt Lake Temple stands at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2019. In a ruling made public Tuesday, April 11, 2023, the Arizona Supreme Court has ruled that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can refuse to answer questions or turn over documents under a state law…

The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can refuse to answer questions or turn over documents under a state law that exempts religious officials from having to report child sex abuse if they learn of the crime during a confessional setting.

The ruling was issued April 7 but not released to the public until Tuesday. A lawsuit filed by child sex abuse victims accuses the church, widely known as the Mormon church, two of its bishops, and other church members of conspiracy and negligence in not reporting church member Paul Adams for abusing his older daughter as early as 2010. This negligence, the lawsuit argues, allowed Adams to continuing abusing the girl for as many as seven years, a time in which he also abused the girl’s infant sister.

Lynne Cadigan, an attorney for the Adams children who filed the lawsuit, criticized the court’s ruling.

“Unfortunately, this ruling expands the clergy privilege beyond what the legislature intended by allowing churches to conceal crimes against children,” she said.

In a statement, the church concurred with the court’s action.

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints agrees with the Arizona Supreme Court’s decision,” the statement said. “We are deeply saddened by the abuse these children suffered. The Church has no tolerance of abuse of any kind.”

Adams had also posted videos of himself sexually abusing his daughters on the internet, boasted of the abuse on social media, and confessed to federal law enforcement agents, who arrested him in 2017 with no help from the church.

Those actions prompted Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal to rule on Aug. 8, 2022, that Adams had waived his right to keep his 2010 confession to Bishop John Herrod secret.

“Taken together, Adams’ overt acts demonstrate a lack of repentance and a profound disregard” for the principles of the church, Cardinal said in her ruling. “His acts can only be characterized as a waiver of the clergy penitent privilege.”

Clergy in Arizona, as in many other states, are required to report information about child sexual abuse or neglect to law enforcement or child welfare authorities. An exception to that law — known as the clergy-penitent privilege — allows members of the clergy who learn of the abuse through spiritual confessions to keep the information secret.

The church has based its defense in the lawsuit on the privilege, asserting that Herrod and a second bishop who learned of Adams’ confession, Robert “Kim” Mauzy, had no legal obligation to report him for abusing his older daughter and appealed Cardinal’s ruling.

On Dec. 15, the Arizona Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the church, saying it did not have to turn over disciplinary records for Adams, who was excommunicated in 2013. The Appeals Court also ruled that a church official who attended a church disciplinary hearing could refuse to answer questions from the plaintiff’s attorneys during pretrial testimony, based on the clergy-penitent privilege.

Lawyers representing the Adams girls and one of their brothers took the case to the Arizona Supreme Court, where they did not prevail, according to the April ruling.

In an unusual move, Cadigan said attorneys for the three Adams children intend to file a motion asking the Supreme Court to reconsider its ruling.

An Associated Press investigation of the clergy privilege shows it exists in 33 states and that the Mormon church, often joined by the Catholic Church, Jehovah’s Witnesses and other faiths, have successfully lobbied against attempts to reform or eliminate it.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Here are the 7 biggest revelations from the US leaks so far
  2. Two million people fled America’s big cities from 2020 to 2022
  3. Newsom seeks to punish California city for refusing to adhere to housing laws
  4. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  5. Trump says police officers, court employees were ‘crying’ at his arraignment
  6. GOP largely silent on Texas ruling with party in a bind on abortion 
  7. ‘Gang of Eight’ now has access to classified documents found at ...
  8. Mortgage lenders are losing money on loans for the first time in years
  9. 10 House Republicans back fight to block omnibus spending bill  
  10. NPR says it’s leaving Twitter
  11. Don’t use public phone charging stations: FBI
  12. Advocates plan for battle as DeSantis preps ‘Don’t Say Gay’ expansion
  13. Fox News to host first debate of 2024 Republican presidential primary
  14. The Hill’s Morning Report — GOP: ‘Grandstanding’ or branding?
  15. Washington state Senate passes assault-style weapons ban
  16. The four poison pills Republicans are swallowing voluntarily
  17. Tim Scott launches presidential exploratory committee
  18. Crooked Media co-founder says Feinstein should resign
Load more

Video

See all Video