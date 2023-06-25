trending:

At least three dead and five injured at early morning shootings in Kansas City, Missouri

by AP - 06/25/23 1:30 PM ET
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) —

At least three people have been found dead, and at least five others are thought to be injured, police in Missouri said while investigating two shootings with multiple victims in the same area of Kansas City early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of 57th Street and Prospect Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. where they found three shooting victims — two men and one women — dead in a parking lot and in the street, Kansas City Police Department spokesperson Jake Becchina said in an email.

Police were told that five other shooting victims with injuries that were not life-threatening arrived at various hospitals by private vehicles or ambulance, Becchina said, adding: “Preliminary information indicates there was a large gathering of people in a parking lot at the intersection when the victims were shot.”

An initial investigation by police indicates the gathering took place outside an auto mechanic shop, where police have been called to before, KSHB-TV reported.

“My condolences to the families of three people killed in a shooting this morning at an apparent after-hours gathering near 57 and Prospect. If the business knew persons would be present, without security, selling alcohol, and thwarting our laws, that business should be closed,” Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas posted on Twitter.

There was no immediate information about any arrests being made, KSHB-TV reported. Police also responded to a nearby shooting on Prospect Avenue near 31st Street around 3 a.m. and said critical injuries were suffered, though they did not say how many people were injured.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

