trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Britain’s Princess Eugenie gives birth to second son

by AP - 06/05/23 12:25 PM ET
by AP - 06/05/23 12:25 PM ET
This is an undated photo released by Buckingham Palace on Monday, June 5, 2023 of Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank. Buckingham Palace says Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby boy. Eugenie, the niece of King Charles III, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed their son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, on May 30, 2023. The baby, who weighed 7lbs 1oz, is the couple’s second child. The couple’s eldest child, two-year-old August, is now a big brother. (Princess Eugenie/Buckingham Palace via AP)
This is an undated photo released by Buckingham Palace on Monday, June 5, 2023 of Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank. Buckingham Palace says Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby boy. Eugenie, the niece of King Charles III, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed their son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, on May 30, 2023. The…

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby boy, Buckingham Palace announced Monday.

Eugenie, the niece of King Charles III, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed their son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, on May 30th. The baby, who weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce, is the couple’s second child.

The couple’s eldest child, two-year-old August, is now a big brother.

“He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald,” the princess said on her Instagram page. “Augie is loving being a big brother already.”

Eugenie, 33, is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York.

The child is 13th in line to the throne.

The new parents uploaded one photo of the infant wearing a blue and white stocking cap and another of August gently touching his brother’s head.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Oversight leaders clash after viewing FBI document on Biden allegations
  2. Tim Scott booed on ‘The View’ for comments on DeSantis, Disney
  3. Axelrod: Manchin is ‘dead man walking’ in West Virginia 
  4. Ukraine’s counteroffensive appears to have started: Here’s what to know
  5. Robert Hanssen, most damaging spy in FBI history, found dead in prison cell
  6. McCarthy’s biggest victory yet comes with political price
  7. Massive sargassum seaweed bloom takes surprising turn
  8. Fungi may offer ‘jaw-dropping’ solution to climate change
  9. No survivors found after plane that sparked fighter jet chase crashes in ...
  10. Pence had his chance to take on Trump — he already missed it
  11. Former Trump attorney says he wouldn’t be surprised if no charges are filed ...
  12. Capitol Police stopped a children’s choir from singing the national ...
  13. Video disputes Boebert’s ‘no-show protest’ debt vote claim
  14. What’s keeping Jack Smith? 
  15. Newsom calls DeSantis a ‘small, pathetic man’ amid questions over migrant ...
  16. In Florida, doctors can cite Succubus but educators can’t teach Morrison
  17. Cornel West announces 2024 run for president as People’s Party candidate
  18. Trump’s GOP skeptics worry as primary field grows
Load more

Video

See all Video