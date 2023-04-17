trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Calling the IRS? Hold times are way down this tax season

by FATIMA HUSSEIN, Associated Press - 04/17/23 3:21 PM ET
by FATIMA HUSSEIN, Associated Press - 04/17/23 3:21 PM ET
The Internal Revenue Service 1040 tax form for 2022 is photographed, Monday, April 17, 2023. The IRS says it has answered 2 million more calls this tax filing season than a year ago, with the average phone wait time now at four minutes. That's down considerably from 27 minutes for the 2022 tax season. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
The Internal Revenue Service 1040 tax form for 2022 is photographed, Monday, April 17, 2023. The IRS says it has answered 2 million more calls this tax filing season than a year ago, with the average phone wait time now at four minutes. That’s down considerably from 27 minutes for the 2022 tax season. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Taxpayers who called the IRS had an average wait time of four minutes this tax season compared to 27 minutes a year earlier, the agency said Monday.

Ahead of the tax filing deadline on Tuesday, the IRS is promoting its improved customer service and giving credit to a big boost in funding provided by the Inflation Reduction Act that Democrats pushed through Congress last year.

The federal tax collector on Monday reported a dramatic turnaround for the 2023 tax season from a year ago, when the agency scored its worst customer service marks on record.

IRS employees this tax season have answered 2 million more calls, and served 100,000 more taxpayers in-person, it reported. The agency also digitized 80 times more paper forms than in 2022 and cleared the backlog of unprocessed 2022 individual tax returns.

New IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel, sworn in earlier this month, promised that to use the new $80 billion infusion of cash over the next 10 years to help the federal tax collector become faster, more tech-savvy and provide “real-world improvements” to taxpayers.

“We’re trying to improve services dramatically,” said Wally Adeyemo, Treasury’s deputy secretary at an Urban Institute event on Monday.

At the same event, former IRS Commissioner Charles Rossotti was more critical of the IRS spending plan. “There’s an under allocation for technology,” he said. “They need to spend a lot more time on a compliance strategy.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  2. Senate GOP pops Feinstein Judiciary replacement balloon 
  3. Oklahoma governor calls for resignations after county officials reportedly ...
  4. Here’s what it takes to be middle class
  5. GOP confronts raucous field hearing on NYC crime
  6. A free market no more? Rules of the game have changed after banking ...
  7. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  8. Trump picks up two more endorsements from Senate Republicans
  9. Biden-McCarthy escalate tit-for-tat over debt ceiling deal
  10. Graham calls Marjorie Taylor Greene’s praise of US intelligence leaker ...
  11. Here are the House, Senate members who have endorsed Trump for 2024
  12. Scalise says House GOP will roll out debt ceiling plan Tuesday
  13. Musk, media reach boiling point over Twitter changes 
  14. I consider Clarence Thomas a friend, and I’m shocked by recent reports
  15. DeSantis floats building prison on land next to Disney World
  16. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy lays down marker in debt-limit ...
  17. Trump urges Murdoch to embrace false 2020 election claims in Dominion trial
  18. Man removed from NYC crime hearing after shouting insults at Schiff
Load more

Video

See all Video