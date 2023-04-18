trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

China calls US accusations of police stations ‘groundless’

by HUIZHONG WU, Associated Press - 04/18/23 7:40 AM ET
by HUIZHONG WU, Associated Press - 04/18/23 7:40 AM ET
FILE - Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reacts during the daily presser at the Ministry of Foreign Affiairs in Beijing, on May 27, 2022. China denied all accusations of an overseas police presence, saying the United States was making “groundless accusations” after U.S. law enforcement arrested two men in New York for establishing a secret police station. (AP Photo/Liu Zheng, File)
FILE – Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reacts during the daily presser at the Ministry of Foreign Affiairs in Beijing, on May 27, 2022. China denied all accusations of an overseas police presence, saying the United States was making “groundless accusations” after U.S. law enforcement arrested two men in New York for establishing a…

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China denied all accusations of an overseas police presence, saying Tuesday that the United States was making “groundless accusations” after U.S. law enforcement arrested two men in New York for establishing a secret police station.

“The relevant claims have no factual basis, and there is no such thing as an overseas police station,” spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wang Wenbin said Tuesday.

U.S. authorities arrested two men, identified as “Harry” Lu Jianwang, 61, and Chen Jinping, 59, both U.S. citizens, on Monday morning. Under the direction of an official in China, the two men allegedly set up a station where they offered some basic services, such as helping Chinese citizens renew their Chinese driver’s licenses.

The station, however, also took on roles beyond ordinary bureaucracy, including locating Chinese dissidents living in the U.S., officials said.

The U.S. Justice Department also charged 34 officers in the Ministry of Public Security on Monday with creating and using thousands of fake social media accounts on Twitter and other platforms to harass dissidents abroad.

Wang said China does not interfere in other countries’ sovereignty.

China has shown that it is willing to target its own citizens even after they have left China for various reasons, whether political or economic. The Associated Press has previously reported that a Chinese woman was detained in Dubai at a Chinese-run detention facility.

In recent years, Beijing has been running two separate campaigns to bring suspects wanted mostly for economic crimes back to China as part of an anti-corruption drive. It has begun flexing its muscles abroad to bring people back home, whether through the use of extradition treaties or unofficial methods, such as putting coercive pressure on relatives back home in China.

“China firmly opposes the smear and political manipulation by the U.S., who maliciously fabricated the narrative of so-called cross-border suppression and blatantly prosecuted Chinese law enforcement officials,” Wang said.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden-McCarthy escalate tit-for-tat over debt ceiling deal
  2. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  3. Trump knocks DeSantis over Disney feud
  4. Guaranteed timeout: Toddler breaches White House fence
  5. Senate GOP pops Feinstein Judiciary replacement balloon 
  6. DeSantis under pressure to dispel GOP concerns over 2024
  7. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  8. GOP confronts raucous field hearing on NYC crime
  9. McCarthy tries to wrangle Republicans on unfinished debt limit bill
  10. Trump calls ex-chief of staff Mick Mulvaney ‘a born loser’
  11. Trump posts on Instagram for the first time since Jan. 6 fallout
  12. Oklahoma governor calls for resignations after county officials reportedly ...
  13. Trump urges Murdoch to embrace false 2020 election claims in Dominion trial
  14. Here’s what it takes to be middle class
  15. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  16. Christie knocks DeSantis on Disney, says it’s not ‘conservative’ to ...
  17. Sheriff’s office: Recordings of alleged discussions about killing ...
  18. Musk, media reach boiling point over Twitter changes 
Load more

Video

See all Video