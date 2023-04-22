trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Curfew in Jamaica district after gunmen wound 7 boarding bus

by AP - 04/22/23 8:35 PM ET
by AP - 04/22/23 8:35 PM ET

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Police enforced a curfew in a community on the southern fringes of Jamaica’s capital Saturday after gunmen fired on people boarding a public minibus, wounding seven, including three children.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force gave no information on the conditions of the wounded from the brazen attack, which occurred at midafternoon Friday in Seaview Gardens, a poor area of Kingston.

There was speculation the gunmen were targeting one of the people trying to get on the bus, but authorities did not comment on a possible motive. Conflict among rival gangs has been blamed for an uptick in violence in the community.

Authorities ordered a two-day curfew in Seaview Gardens, and police said they were looking for two men for questioning about the shooting.

Crime statistics released by the police say 303 people were killed on the island in the first three months of this year, 20% fewer than during the same period of 2022.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene silencing leads to new pledges of civility
  2. 38 percent in new poll say they feel ‘exhaustion’ over prospect of rematch ...
  3. Sununu: Trump is positioning himself to be a ‘four-time loser’ in 2024
  4. Graham spars with CNN’s Dana Bash over abortion pill ruling
  5. Five questions as Biden readies for his reelection launch
  6. Fox News faces new legal threat from Smartmatic 
  7. Drinking definitely hurts us. Science may yet prove it helps us, too
  8. Hutchinson on supporting Trump if he is the nominee: ‘I don’t prefer party ...
  9. Dingell says McCarthy might not have votes to pass budget proposal
  10. Lake Mead and Lake Powell are swelling. Here’s what that means for the water ...
  11. Abortion is now political Kryptonite for Republicans
  12. Sununu: Democrats should stop making ‘political fodder’ out of gun death ...
  13. 44 percent of Republicans don’t want Trump to run for reelection: poll
  14. Klobuchar: Biden, McCarthy should negotiate on budget, not hold ...
  15. Graham say he would support replacement for Feinstein on Judiciary if she ...
  16. How will COVID shots be paid for after emergency ends?
  17. Antony Blinken and the ‘made men’ of the Biden administration
  18. How Trump turned the tables on DeSantis
Load more

Video

See all Video