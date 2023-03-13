trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Eagles’ Jason Kelce set to return for 13th season

by AP - 03/13/23 1:42 PM ET
by AP - 03/13/23 1:42 PM ET

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce tweeted on Monday that he would return for a 13th NFL season.

Kelce has long been the heart of the Eagles and one of the top centers in the league. He played against his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 for the NFL title.

Kelce has been as durable as they come with the Super Bowl putting him at 149 consecutive games played. The 35-year-old Kelce was a sixth-round pick in the 2011 draft and is a five-time All-Pro.

“I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season,” Kelce wrote. “After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year. Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain’t done yet!”

The Eagles responded with a tweet of Kelce wearing a Batman mask from a game last season. Kelce was a free agent and can’t officially sign with the Eagles until Wednesday. The Eagles also tweeted a clip that said Kelce was back.

Kelce is a big fan favorite and has done it all outside the football field such as singing the national anthem at a 76ers game, partying with the Phanatic and pounding a beer to a roaring ovation at a Phillies playoff game.

But the moment that endeared him for life to the Philly faithful came at the 2018 Super Bowl parade when he dressed as one of Philadelphia’s famed Mummers and the ultimate underdog delivered a fiery, profane speech that whipped the crowd into a frenzy.

“No one likes us! No one likes us! No one likes us! We don’t care,” Kelce exclaimed. “We’re from Philly! No one likes us! We don’t care!”

Kelce made a cameo appearance this month on “ Saturday Night Live ” when Travis hosted.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Nastiest primary yet? Trump raises question with DeSantis attack
  2. Russian jet intercepts US drone over Black Sea, forcing it down
  3. Moody’s weighs downgrade for six US banks following SVB collapse
  4. Rubio pushes back on DeSantis remarks: Russia-Ukraine war ‘not a territorial ...
  5. Giant seaweed blob twice the width of the US takes aim at Florida
  6. Trump says everyone who sent him letters in new book ‘kissed my a–‘
  7. Moscow fumes as Ukraine considers changing Russia’s official name
  8. Jen Psaki knocks Tucker Carlson for treating his audience ‘like they’re ...
  9. Will the Supreme Court read the Heroes Act (authorizing Biden’s student loan ...
  10. Gallego knocks Sinema over support of Dodd-Frank rollback
  11. Tennessee Senate approves ban on gender marker changes on official ...
  12. Trump goes after DeSantis in first Iowa speech of 2024 campaign
  13. Over 130 cited for allegedly buying alcohol in California ‘Shoulder ...
  14. Why Saudi snub of Biden on China-Iran deal may help US relations
  15. J6 Prison Choir song featuring Trump reaches No. 1 on iTunes
  16. South Carolina GOP lawmakers propose death penalty for women who have abortions
  17. DeSantis calls Russia-Ukraine war a ‘territorial dispute,’ questions US ...
  18. Lori Lightfoot’s defeat is a call to action for Democrats on crime
Load more

Video

See all Video