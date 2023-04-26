trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Elizabeth Holmes delays going to prison with another appeal

by MICHAEL LIEDTKE, Associated Press - 04/26/23 3:30 PM ET
by MICHAEL LIEDTKE, Associated Press - 04/26/23 3:30 PM ET
FILE - Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives at federal court in San Jose, Calif., March 17, 2023. The disgraced Theranos CEO has avoided starting her more than 11-year prison sentence on Thursday, April 27, by deploying the same legal maneuver that enabled her co-conspirator in a blood-testing hoax to remain free for an additional month. Holmes' lawyers on Wednesday, April 26, told U.S. District Judge Edward Davila that she will not be reporting to prison as scheduled because she had filed an appeal of a decision that he issued earlier this month ordering her to begin her sentence on April 27. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
FILE – Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives at federal court in San Jose, Calif., March 17, 2023. The disgraced Theranos CEO has avoided starting her more than 11-year prison sentence on Thursday, April 27, by deploying the same legal maneuver that enabled her co-conspirator in a blood-testing hoax to remain free for an additional month. Holmes’ lawyers on Wednesday, April 26, told U.S. District Judge Edward Davila that she will not be reporting to prison as scheduled because she had filed an appeal of a decision that he issued earlier this month ordering her to begin her sentence on April 27. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has avoided starting her more than 11-year prison sentence on Thursday by deploying the same legal maneuver that enabled her co-conspirator in a blood-testing hoax to remain free for an additional month.

Holmes’ lawyers on Wednesday informed U.S. District Judge Edward Davila that she won’t be reporting to prison as scheduled because she had filed an appeal of a decision that he issued earlier this month ordering her to begin her sentence on April 27.

The appeal, filed with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals late Tuesday, automatically delays her reporting date because she has been free on bail since a jury convicted her on four counts of fraud and conspiracy in January 2022. The verdict followed a four-month trial revolving around her downfall from a rising Silicon Valley star to an alleged scam artist chasing fame and fortune while fleecing investors and endangering the health of patients relying on Theranos’ flawed blood tests.

The tactic deployed by Holmes mirrored a move made last month by her former lover and subordinate, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, to avoid a prison reporting date of March 16. After the Ninth Circuit rejected his appeal three weeks later, Davila set a new reporting date of April 20.

Balwani, 57, is now serving a nearly 13-year prison sentence in a federal prison located in San Pedro, California after being convicted of 12 counts of fraud and conspiracy.

Although they had separate trials, Holmes and Balwani were accused of essentially the same crimes centered on a ruse touting Theranos’ blood-testing system as a revolutionary breakthrough in health care. The claims helped the company become a Silicon Valley sensation that raised nearly $1 billion from investors.

Holmes, 38, l ast appeared in court about a month ago, shortly after giving birth to her second child in an attempt to persuade Davila to allow her to remain free while she appeals her conviction. Davila, who scolded Holmes for betraying Silicon Valley’s history of innovation when he sentenced her in November, subsequently rejected that request.

Davila had recommended Holmes be incarcerated at a low-security prison camp in Bryan, Texas, but it has not been publicly disclosed if that is where she has been assigned to serve her sentence.

The news of Holmes’ latest legal maneuver emerged the same day that it was announced one of the federal prosecutors who helped convict her is leaving the U.S. Attorney’s office in San Jose, California. Jeffrey Schenk, who also helped convict Balwani in that trial, will specialize in defending people accused of white-collar crimes as a partner for the law firm Jones Day in Silicon Valley.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house
  2. GOP senators grow weary of Tuberville abortion stalemate on defense nominees
  3. Jim Justice files to run for Manchin’s Senate seat
  4. Tucker Carlson breaks silence after Fox ouster: ‘See you soon’
  5. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  6. House GOP passes debt limit package: Five takeaways
  7. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  8. Khanna blames Feinstein absence for Senate vote to undo Biden truck rule
  9. Iran seizes Texas-bound oil tanker, Navy says
  10. Pressure mounts on DeSantis to fight back harder against Trump
  11. Howard Stern weighs in on Tucker Carlson exit: He forgot he was ‘worker ...
  12. Trump targets McCain’s funeral in book: ‘Like his wars, it never ended’
  13. Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
  14. DeSantis calls Disney lawsuit ‘political’
  15. Kansas legislature overrides governor’s veto of abortion legislation
  16. These four House Republicans voted against the GOP debt limit bill
  17. Air Force suspends leaders of alleged leaker’s unit
  18. Senate votes to overturn Biden truck pollution limit
Load more

Video

See all Video