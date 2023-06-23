trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Family of missing actor Julian Sands releases 1st statement since his hiking disappearance

by AP - 06/23/23 6:09 PM ET
by AP - 06/23/23 6:09 PM ET
FILE - Actor Julian Sands poses for photographers at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 3, 2019. Authorities say the latest search for missing actor Julian Sands on Southern California's massive Mount Baldy was unsuccessful. Sands was reported missing in January 2023 after setting out to hike on Mount Baldy, which rises more than 10,000 feet east of Los Angeles and was pounded by severe winter storms. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)
FILE – Actor Julian Sands poses for photographers at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 3, 2019. Authorities say the latest search for missing actor Julian Sands on Southern California’s massive Mount Baldy was unsuccessful. Sands was reported missing in January 2023 after setting out to hike on Mount Baldy, which rises…

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — The family of actor Julian Sands has released its first statement five months after he disappeared while hiking in California.

“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer,” the statement said.

Sands, the 65-year-old British-born actor best known for his role in the 1985 film “A Room With a View,” has been married for more than three decades to journalist Evgenia Citkowitz, and has three adult children.

They said they were “deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian.”

A June 17 search for Sands on Southern California’s Mount Baldy, the eighth organized search since his disappearance, was unsuccessful, authorities said. But the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the case remains active.

Sands, a longtime avid hiker and mountaineer, was reported missing January 13 after setting out to hike on the massive mountain, which rises more than 10,000 feet (3,048 meters) east of Los Angeles and was pounded by severe storms during winter.

Authorities said that while warmer weather made the latest search possible, parts of the mountain remain inaccessible due to dangerous conditions.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The three Democrats (not Biden or Harris) Republicans fear most in ’24
  2. Special counsel Jack Smith requests delay in Trump classified documents trial
  3. Who is lying? Merrick Garland or the whistleblowers?
  4. European leaders convene emergency meetings in response to ‘chaos’ in Russia
  5. Trump on Russia-Wagner dispute: ‘Be careful what you wish for’
  6. Yevgeny Prigozhin’s strange march to Moscow and back
  7. Wagner chief says his fighters crossed into Russia as Moscow calls for surrender
  8. McCarthy backs effort to expunge Trump impeachments
  9. Massive recall of frozen fruits issued across the country
  10. Graham says Biden impeachment without due process would be ‘dead on arrival’
  11. Eric Adams sent migrants to Florida, Texas, abroad: reports
  12. The Memo: Trailing DeSantis declines to hit Trump head-on
  13. Montana rail bridge collapse causes derailment, chemical spill in river
  14. Wagner chief says he’s ordered forces to cease advance toward Moscow to avoid ...
  15. 19-year-old passenger on Titan submersible was ‘terrified’ to go, family ...
  16. Crenshaw: Outcome of Titan sub would be different ‘if leadership had just ...
  17. Who is the head of the mercenary group leading an armed rebellion in Russia?
  18. Biden allies brush off calls for primary debates
Load more

Video

See all Video