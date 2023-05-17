trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Ford recalls 310,000 trucks to fix problem with driver’s front air bag

by AP - 05/17/23 7:36 AM ET
by AP - 05/17/23 7:36 AM ET
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford Motor Co. is recalling certain 2004 to 2006 Ranger vehicles, Friday, May 5, 2023, because replacement front passenger air bag inflators may have been installed incorrectly. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a letter that the recall includes 231,942 vehicles. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
FILE – A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford Motor Co. is recalling certain 2004 to 2006 Ranger vehicles, Friday, May 5, 2023, because replacement front passenger air bag inflators may have been installed incorrectly. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a letter that…

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 310,000 trucks in the U.S. because the driver’s front air bag may not inflate in a crash.

The recall covers certain F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 Super Duty trucks from the 2016 model year.

The company says dust can accumulate in a cable inside the steering wheel, interrupting the electrical connection. Ford says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will replace the steering wheel wiring assembly at no cost to owners, who will be notified starting July 5.

Owners may hear popping or clicking noises inside the steering wheel, or steering wheel switches and the horn might not work. They may also see an air bag warning light notifying them of the problem.

.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  2. Five takeaways from elections in Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Florida
  3. Jittery Democrats worried about Biden debt ceiling concessions
  4. DeSantis sees both endorsed candidates lose
  5. Trump loses key player of Mar-a-Lago legal team
  6. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to impeach FBI director, US attorney for DC
  7. Bipartisan group calls for investigation into Comer’s remarks about missing ...
  8. Pause on student loan payments about to end for millions
  9. Jeffries rallies Democrats behind effort to force debt ceiling vote 
  10. GOP, Democrats ready blame game for debt ceiling failure
  11. Harry, Meghan accuse paparazzi of ‘near catastrophic’ car chase
  12. Schwarzenegger: Newsom White House bid ‘a no-brainer’
  13. McCarthy says work requirements a ‘red line’ in debt ceiling talks
  14. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
  15. Republican primary winner mocks DeSantis: ‘Trump culture of winning is alive ...
  16. How DeSantis benefited from Florida’s changing politics
  17. Feinstein: ‘I haven’t been gone. I’ve been working’
  18. Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on preventing a default
Load more

Video

See all Video