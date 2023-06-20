trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Germany unveils a teddy bear as the mascot for Euro 2024 but this time with pants

by AP - 06/20/23 10:12 AM ET
by AP - 06/20/23 10:12 AM ET
The mascot for the UEFA EURO 2024 soccer championships is presented in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. The mascot bear, that has no name so far, was shown to the public for the first time. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
The mascot for the UEFA EURO 2024 soccer championships is presented in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. The mascot bear, that has no name so far, was shown to the public for the first time. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — The mascot for next year’s European Championship in Germany will be a teddy bear — and this time it won’t be naked from the waist down.

The mascot made its first appearance Tuesday morning by surprising children at a primary school in Gelsenkirchen, where it was set to appear again later before the team’s friendly game against Colombia.

The large-headed mascot with big eyes has shorts — in contrast to the 2006 World Cup mascot, a lion named “Goleo” that was widely ridiculed for not having pants.

The as-yet unnamed teddy bear also has a soccer jersey, socks and boots. Fans were to help name it by choosing between Albärt, Bärnardo, Bärnheart or Herzi von Bär. “Bär” is the German word for bear.

“As a parent, I know how important it is to stimulate children’s imagination,” Euro 2024 tournament director Philipp Lahm said. “With the launch of our tournament mascot, we hope to create a fun and likeable character that will inspire them to enjoy playing football.”

The mascot is due to appear in host cities over the next year. Germany will host the tournament from June 14-July 14, 2024.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump calls for death penalty for drug dealers; Fox’s Baier notes it would ...
  2. Abbott signs bill banning ‘sexually oriented performances’ in Texas
  3. ‘Trump in heels’ Amanda Chase loses GOP state Senate primary in Virginia
  4. Judge orders unsealing of Santos’s bond sponsor names Thursday
  5. GOP fears Kari Lake bid could cost them Arizona Senate race
  6. McCarthy doubles down on Biden family probes after Hunter plea deal
  7. Democrats fed up with Tuberville want to change Senate rules
  8. Christie: Maybe Trump should’ve gone through boxes with classified documents ...
  9. Trump lead over GOP field slips after federal indictment: poll
  10. The Hunter Biden ‘controlled demolition’ is complete
  11. Nearly 15,000 sign petition to ban Donald Trump Jr. from going to Australia
  12. Biden calls Chinese president a ‘dictator’
  13. Trump knocks DeSantis for disloyalty in Fox interview
  14. Progressive ousts ‘pro-life’ Democrat Joe Morrissey in Virginia state ...
  15. NAACP, other groups rally with advocates for student debt relief ahead of ...
  16. Trump defends keeping classified docs in contentious exchange with Fox’s Baier
  17. Revamped Schiff censure resolution to get vote on Wednesday
  18. Hunter Biden to plead guilty in deal with feds
Load more

Video

See all Video