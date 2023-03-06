trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Hawaii cites man for harassing humpback whale, dolphins

by AP - 03/06/23 11:07 PM ET
by AP - 03/06/23 11:07 PM ET

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials on Monday cited a Maui man seen on video snorkeling for allegedly harassing a humpback whale and pod of dolphins.

The man actively pursued the adolescent whale inside Kealakekua Bay State Historical Park off the Big Island, according to a Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources statement.

The agency said it received numerous calls from people reporting the harassment, as well as a video taken from the man’s public Facebook page. That video appears to show him snorkeling close enough to a humpback whale to almost touch the animal’s fin.

A law enforcement officer from the agency went to the park on Monday and recorded video of the man pursuing a pod of spinner dolphins. The officer said the man was leading a group chasing the dolphins.

The agency cited him for prohibited activity with indigenous wildlife and harassing wildlife in a state park.

The individual the agency identified as the defendant didn’t immediately respond to a Facebook message seeking comment. He’s due to appear in court on May 11.

Tags

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson said he hates Trump ‘passionately’: legal filings
  2. Graham says he will introduce bill to ‘set the stage’ for US to use ...
  3. McCarthy goes on offense, forcing Senate Democrats into tough votes
  4. Tucker Carlson revels in congressional ‘hysteria’ over Jan. 6 footage
  5. Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 footage sparks bipartisan outrage
  6. Documentarian Ken Burns says DeSantis bills are like ‘Soviet system’
  7. McCarthy says he doesn’t regret sharing Jan. 6 footage with Tucker Carlson
  8. Tucker Carlson shows the first of his Jan. 6 footage, calls it ‘mostly ...
  9. Newsom says California will no longer do business with Walgreens
  10. McConnell says Fox News made ‘a mistake’ by underplaying violence of Jan. 6
  11. ‘Horrifying’ flight diverted as some passengers vomit in 9-hour ...
  12. Elon Musk preemptively denounces ‘hit piece’ documentary about him
  13. Rupert Murdoch: Hannity, Ingraham ‘went too far’ in promoting Trump’s ...
  14. Veterans group: Ban Fox News on military bases
  15. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  16. A quarter of parents lied about their children’s COVID-19 status: study
  17. What you need to know about the violent ‘Cop City’ protests in Atlanta
  18. Progressives appalled Biden could return to holding migrant families in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video