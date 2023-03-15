trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Honda recalling 500,000 vehicles to fix seat belt problem

by AP - 03/15/23 7:54 AM ET
by AP - 03/15/23 7:54 AM ET

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts may not latch properly.

The recall covers some of the the automaker’s top-selling models including the 2017 through 2020 CR-V, the 2018 and 2019 Accord, the 2018 through 2020 Odyssey and the 2019 Insight. Also included is the Acura RDX from the 2019 and 2020 model years.

Honda says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that the surface coating on the channel for the buckle can deteriorate over time. The release button can shrink against the channel at lower temperatures, increasing friction and stopping the buckle from latching.

If the buckle doesn’t latch, a driver or passenger may not be restrained in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

Honda says it has no reports of injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will replace the front seat belt buckle release buttons or the buckle assemblies if needed. Owners will be notified by letter starting April 17.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Airline investigating after flight attendants allegedly fight over ...
  2. Romney grills Biden official about Social Security in tense exchange
  3. Republicans help save Garcetti confirmation for India ambassador
  4. New Florida bill would ban diversity, inclusion programs on university campuses
  5. Dow falls 500 points as Credit Suisse concerns deepen fears of banking crisis
  6. GOP fears Mastriano redux as party zeroes in on McCormick in Pennsylvania
  7. Five key takeaways from the Russian jet-US drone incident
  8. Wellesley College students vote to admit trans men and nonbinary applicants
  9. Nastiest primary yet? Trump raises question with DeSantis attack
  10. Former Australian PM on submarine deal with US: ‘It must be the worst deal in ...
  11. Biden seeks to make Freedom Caucus his foil — and the face of the GOP 
  12. Banking wrap-up: What you need to know about the sector's turmoil
  13. Biden bank rescue provokes GOP uproar
  14. Will the Supreme Court read the Heroes Act (authorizing Biden’s student loan ...
  15. Trump lawyer, MSNBC’s Ari Melber interview turns heated
  16. Murphy worried DeSantis and Trump’s ‘support for Putin’ part of ...
  17. Conservative author Bethany Mandel struggles to come up with definition of ...
  18. Schumer slams DeSantis for saying Ukraine war not in ‘vital’ national ...
Load more

Video

See all Video