trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Honda recalls more than 330,000 vehicles due to mirror issue

by AP - 03/28/23 7:18 AM ET
by AP - 03/28/23 7:18 AM ET
FILE- This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows a Honda logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, because the front seat belts may not latch properly. The recall covers some of the the automaker’s top-selling models including…

Honda is recalling more than 330,000 vehicles because heating pads behind both side-view mirrors may not be bonded properly, which could lead to the mirror glass falling out and increase the risk of a crash.

Vehicles included in the recall are 2020-2022 Odyssey, 2020-2022 Passport, 2020-2021 Pilot and 2020-2021 Ridgeline.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the vehicles don’t comply with the necessary rear visibility requirements.

Honda dealers will replace the side-view mirrors on impacted vehicles free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be sent out on May 8. Vehicle owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie ups profile with acerbic attacks on Trump
  2. Twitter restricts Greene’s congressional account over ‘vengeance’ post
  3. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  4. Chris Christie: ‘I just can’t’ back Trump for president again
  5. McCarthy tries to drag Biden to negotiating table on debt limit
  6. Tennessee Republican responds to school shooting: ‘We’re not gonna fix it’
  7. Tuberville hold on military promotions splits Republicans, draws Pentagon ire
  8. Budowsky: Biden would defeat Trump in a landslide in a 2024 election
  9. Amazon delivery driver walks into North Carolina police standoff to drop off ...
  10. Adnan Syed murder conviction reinstated
  11. Putin takes ‘nuclear blackmail’ to new level with Belarus plans
  12. Florida Democratic chair files ethics complaint against DeSantis over retreat
  13. House unanimously passes bill to work to remove China’s ‘developing ...
  14. Files show Ivana Trump was under counterintelligence inquiry: report
  15. Defense chief slams Tuberville’s hold on Pentagon nominees over abortion ...
  16. Country music stars speak out after Nashville school shooting
  17. Trump shakes off classified documents probe, dodges question on whether he ...
  18. US holds back nuclear forces data from Russia in response to treaty violations
Load more

Video

See all Video