trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Huge fire destroys New Jersey church, draws 150 firefighters

by AP - 03/21/23 7:15 AM ET
by AP - 03/21/23 7:15 AM ET

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Fire destroyed a large New Jersey church, collapsing its roof as more than 150 firefighters fought to control the blaze.

Video showed the Fountain of Life Center in Florence Township engulfed in flames Monday night.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which started at about 6 p.m. Monday. The cause wasn’t immediately known.

“It’s a devastating loss,” Russell Hodgins, a senior pastor, told Philadelphia’s KYW-TV. He said his grandparents helped build it.

“The church is not brick and mortar, the church is really the body of believers,” Hodgins told the station. “God will help us through this, and I believe the church will be stronger than ever.”

The center describes itself on its website as a multipurpose, 120,000-square-foot facility with a preschool, basketball courts, and a fitness center. The school and recreation building survived the fire, according to news reports.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jackson pens solo dissent as Supreme Court vacates abortion ruling
  2. Tucker Carlson ‘enraged’ private texts revealed; ‘I love Trump’
  3. Trump’s possible indictment: What to watch for
  4. Rand Paul tweets NY DA ‘should be put in jail’
  5. NY DA Alvin Bragg could eye various charges in Trump prosecution
  6. Trump lawyer: If he’s indicted ‘this is an all-out war’
  7. Graham warns Trump arrest would ‘blow up our country’ 
  8. Comer agrees it could be politically unsustainable to investigate Kushner
  9. Van Jones says Bragg may ‘step back from the brink’ on charging Trump
  10. ChatGPT sends shockwaves across college campuses
  11. McCarthy brushes off Trump’s payment to Stormy Daniels as ‘personal money’
  12. Putin and Xi must be taught the lessons Hitler and Mussolini learned the hard ...
  13. Georgia attorney convicted on Jan. 6 charges
  14. CDC study warns of ‘dramatic increase’ in deadly fungus across US
  15. Bomb threat disrupts NY court where Trump case is being heard
  16. White House, reporters push back on disruptive journalist at press briefing
  17. DeSantis goes after digital currency in attempt to ban federal effort
  18. Oklahoma Supreme Court finds ‘limited right’ to abortion in state ...
Load more

Video

See all Video