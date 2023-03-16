trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Iowa lawmakers send school bathroom bill to governor

by SCOTT McFETRIDGE, Associated Press - 03/16/23 6:21 PM ET
by SCOTT McFETRIDGE, Associated Press - 03/16/23 6:21 PM ET

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Transgender students won’t be allowed to use a public school restroom in Iowa that aligns with their gender identity under a bill that Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds was expected to sign into law after it got final legislative approval Thursday.

The bill received support only from Republicans, who argued it was needed to protect children who might feel uncomfortable sharing a restroom with a student whose gender identity does not match the sex they were assigned at birth. Opponents countered that the bill was unnecessary and could lead to harassment against transgender students.

The House approved the measure 57-39, with five Republicans joining the 34 Democrats present in opposing the proposal. The vote came a week after the Senate approved the bill.

Republican Rep. Steven Holt said the bill “applies to everyone equally.” Holt said children have long used different restrooms based on biological and physiological characteristics and this tradition should continue.

“I do understand and empathize with a child that may not feel comfortable using the bathroom of their biological sex. Accommodations should be made when possible to keep that child comfortable as they change or use the restroom,” Holt said. “However, that cannot be done or should not be done at the expense of the privacy and safety of our daughters.”

Democrats responded that there was no history of transgender students bothering other students in restrooms and that a new requirement would put trans children in danger.

“All students deserve a safe school environment,” said Democratic Rep. Jennifer Konfrst. “Forcing transgender students into restrooms that don’t match their gender identity puts their safety at risk.”

The group Iowa Safe Schools, which advocates for LGBTQ students, said that since gender identity was added to the Iowa Civil Rights Act in 2007, there had been no documented incidents of transgender people acting inappropriately in restrooms.

“This bill is a solution to an imaginary problem, all for the sake of bullying trans children,” Becky Tayler, the group’s executive director, said in a statement.

Iowa is among several states with Republican leadership that have passed similar legislation.

On Wednesday, lawmakers approved such a bill in Arkansas and sent it to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Alabama, Oklahoma and Tennessee also have passed laws with similar restroom restrictions.

Reynolds, who has been supportive of measures that limit the teaching of transgender topics in schools and restrict trans girls’ participation in sports, is expected to sign the bill. Another bill approved last week that awaits the governor’s signature would prohibit doctors from providing gender-affirming medical care, including puberty blockers and gender-affirming surgeries.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Sen. Cassidy to Yellen at hearing: ‘That’s a lie’ 
  2. Meltdown: Paul storms out of Homeland Security markup after clash on ...
  3. GOP lawmakers cringe over Trump’s effort to destroy DeSantis 
  4. New Jan. 6 footage shows Grassley just feet away from rioters, Chansley
  5. Senate Republicans distance themselves from DeSantis’s Ukraine stance
  6. Airline investigating after flight attendants allegedly fight over ...
  7. French president raises retirement age without vote — Where does the issue ...
  8. Republicans seek to flip the script on Social Security
  9. Majority of Senate Republicans disagree with DeSantis on Ukraine, says Thune 
  10. Trump campaign blasts Manhattan DA ‘witch hunt’ as possibility of ...
  11. DeSantis says he prevented ‘Faucian dystopia’
  12. Trump weighs in on proposed golf ball limitations: ‘What a mess’
  13. Anglers catch probable great white shark in Alabama
  14. Michigan Senate votes to repeal right-to-work law in victory for organized labor
  15. Axios fires reporter after email calling DeSantis press release ‘propaganda’
  16. Former Australian PM on submarine deal with US: ‘It must be the worst deal in ...
  17. Kentucky lawmakers pass bill to make state a Second Amendment sanctuary
  18. First Republic Bank getting bailed out by large banks in $30 billion plan
Load more

Video

See all Video