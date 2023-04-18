trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Iowa’s Senate advances bill to loosen child labor laws

by AP - 04/18/23 4:49 PM ET
by AP - 04/18/23 4:49 PM ET

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lawmakers in Iowa’s Senate passed a controversial bill Tuesday that would allow minors to work longer hours and work in currently banned roles, like serving alcohol at restaurants, the Des Moines Register reported.

Supporters of the bill — mainly Republicans — said it would give children valuable opportunities to work and get paid, whereas opponents — largely Democrats — said it would harm children.

Although two Republicans defied their party and voted against the bill with Democrats, the measure still passed 32-17 in the GOP-controlled Senate. The bill requires approval from the Republican-controlled House and from Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds to become law.

The bill would allow kids under 16 to work up to six hours a day, which is two more hours than currently allowed for that age group. It would also allow 16- and 17-year-olds to serve alcohol at restaurants, with written permission from their parent or guardian.

“Ultimately, parents and kids will decide if they want to work or not,” Reynolds has said favorably about the bill. “It teaches the kids a lot. And if they have the time to do it and they want to earn some additional money, I don’t think we should discourage that.”

The U.S. Department of Labor’s top lawyer, Seema Nanda, disagreed, saying it is “irresponsible for states to consider loosening child labor protections.”

Democrats and labor unions echoed that sentiment, saying the bill would increase the chance of workplace accidents and injuries among youth.

The Biden administration this month urged U.S. companies to make sure they aren’t illegally hiring children to perform dangerous jobs, after an investigation found more than 100 kids working overnight and handling hazardous equipment — like skull splitters and bone saws — for a company that cleans slaughterhouses across the country.

The Labor Department says it has more than 600 child labor investigations underway, and officials are concerned about the exploitation of children, particularly migrants who may not even have a parent in the United States.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Marjorie Taylor Greene silenced in committee after accusing Mayorkas of lying
  2. House GOP’s long-awaited debt limit bill features $1.5T increase
  3. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  4. Biggest winners and losers in the blockbuster Fox-Dominion settlement 
  5. The battle lines are being drawn for a war across East Asia involving Taiwan
  6. Centrists float fallback plan if Biden-McCarthy debt limit talks falter
  7. Montana GOP caucus calls for censure of legislature’s only openly transgender ...
  8. Watch live: Senate panel holds hearing on UFOs
  9. Heated GOP grilling of Mayorkas leads to pledge to ‘dial the rhetoric down’
  10. Biden approval rating nears lowest level of presidency: poll
  11. Supreme Court extends brief pause on abortion pill ruling
  12. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  13. Ohio 13-year-old dies after trying TikTok challenge
  14. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  15. Original COVID-19 shots no longer authorized
  16. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. presidential bid backed by 14 percent of Biden ...
  17. Guaranteed timeout: Toddler breaches White House fence
  18. Abortion politics roils Senate GOP 
Load more

Video

See all Video