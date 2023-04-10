trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Netanyahu reverses firing of defense minister amid tension

by AP - 04/10/23 3:20 PM ET
by AP - 04/10/23 3:20 PM ET
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to the media during a press conference, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, April 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to the media during a press conference, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, April 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday reversed his decision to fire his defense minister over criticism of the government’s contentious plan to overhaul the judiciary.

In a televised speech, Netanyahu said that Yoav Gallant is staying at his post.

“I decided to put the differences we had behind us,” he said. “Gallant remains in his position and we will continue to work together for the security of the citizens of Israel.”

In a tweet showing himself sitting next to Netanyahu, Gallant wrote: “We continue together with full strength, for Israel’s security.”

Netanyahu announced late last month that Gallant was fired. The decision set off a wave of spontaneous mass protests and a general strike that threatened to paralyze the country, forcing the Israeli leader to suspend his divisive plan to overhaul the judicial system.

Netanyahu never sent Gallant a formal termination letter. As of Monday, Gallant — whose criticism of Netanyahu’s planned judicial changes led to his dismissal — was still on the job. Gallant’s aides said it was business-as-usual at the Defense Ministry.

In recent days, Gallant was seen taking part in Israeli government meetings discussing tensions in Jerusalem that escalated last week and the wider violence they sparked in the region.

“Even in the last few days we worked together and stood together around the clock on all fronts in the face of the security challenges,” Netanyahu said.

Days after Netanyahu announced Gallant’s firing, an Israeli police raid at Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site triggered rocket fire at Israel on multiple fronts. Israel responded with airstrikes and artillery fire at rocket launch sites and accused Hamas and Palestinian militant groups of being behind the attacks.

The judiciary crisis and other issues including his indictment on corruption charges in 2019 have distracted Netanyahu from his traditional focus on security and diplomacy, and many Israelis were concerned about the prospects of a vacant defense minister post.

After Wednesday’s police raid on the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound — the third holiest shrine in Islam that is also the most sacred to Jews — rockets were fired on northern Israel from Lebanon, Syria and the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

The escalation came at a time of rare convergence of Muslim, Jewish and Christian holidays.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jim Jordan subpoenas FBI Director Wray
  2. Goldman slams Jim Jordan over planned NYC hearing: ‘not welcome in my ...
  3. Don’t use public phone charging stations: FBI
  4. Settlement reached in defamation lawsuit against Lou Dobbs, Fox News
  5. House GOP takes its fight with Alvin Bragg to New York City
  6. US intelligence leak deals severe blow to Ukraine war effort
  7. Senate GOP wants Trump to stay away from 2024 races as his legal woes mount 
  8. Justin Jones reappointed to Tennessee House seat after GOP expulsion
  9. Trump appeals order for Pence to testify in Jan. 6 probe
  10. Washington state Senate passes assault-style weapons ban
  11. Kentucky governor gives emotional response to shooting: ‘I had a very close ...
  12. Will Gavin Newsom run for president? Experts say it’s not if, but when.
  13. GOP Rep. Nancy Mace says FDA should ignore judge’s decision blocking abortion ...
  14. Trump attorney spars with NBC’s Chuck Todd, says former president is ...
  15. Supreme Court justices are allowed to have friends
  16. Biden says he plans on running in 2024
  17. Trump discourages DeSantis, says candidacy would ‘only hurt’ Republican ...
  18. How classified docs quickly spread from gamer chat rooms to the rest of the ...
Load more

Video

See all Video