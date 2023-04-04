trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Kentucky high school football player dies after head injury

by AP - 04/04/23 12:54 PM ET
by AP - 04/04/23 12:54 PM ET

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky high school football player who suffered a head injury during a scrimmage last week has died.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association said Monday in a statement on Facebook that it joined family, friends and teammates in mourning the loss of Pulaski County High School varsity football player Andrew Dodson.

“No words can explain, justify or rationalize tragedies such as these,” the association wrote.

Alan Dodson told the Lexington Herald-Leader that his son was running the ball during his team’s spring game when he was tackled by a teammate.

“It was not a violent hit or helmet-to-helmet. It was a simple, clean tackle,” Alan Dodson said. “His head hit the turf, and Andrew suffered blunt-force trauma to the brain.”

Andrew Dodson played tight end and defensive end for the Maroons during his junior season, WKYT reported.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump attacks judge in speech after facing 34-count indictment
  2. Trump rails against charges in post-arraignment speech at Mar-a-Lago
  3. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  4. Trump awarded more than $121,000 in legal fees from Stormy Daniels just hours ...
  5. Watch live: Trump delivers remarks after arraignment
  6. Kasich: ‘There’s no way’ Trump returns to the White House
  7. Liberal candidate Janet Protasiewicz wins Wisconsin Supreme Court race
  8. Former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies after FBI confrontation
  9. READ: Trump indictment and statement of facts
  10. Judy Blume tears into Florida, DeSantis: ‘Teachers are under fire, librarians ...
  11. 5 quick takeaways from Trump’s arraignment
  12. Manchin fumes as court blocks pipeline permit
  13. Regulators crack down on Medicare Advantage charges
  14. Trump’s criminal court proceedings must be televised
  15. Trump slams Fox for putting on Bill Barr 
  16. The Memo: Is Alvin Bragg pumping the brakes on Trump case?
  17. Trump campaign fundraises off fake mugshot
  18. Greene drowned out by protesters, compares Trump to Jesus ahead of arraignment
Load more

Video

See all Video