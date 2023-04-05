trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Brazil man kills 4 children with hatchet at daycare center

by DAVID BILLER and LAÍS MARTINS, Associated Press - 04/05/23 1:26 PM ET
by DAVID BILLER and LAÍS MARTINS, Associated Press - 04/05/23 1:26 PM ET
A woman conforts a crying girl outside the daycare center “Cantinho do Bom Pastor” after a fatal attack on children in Blumenau, Santa Catarina state, Brazil, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. A man with a hatchet jumped over a wall and invaded the daycare center, killing four children and wounding at least five others, authorities said.…

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A man with a hatchet jumped over a wall and invaded a daycare center Wednesday in Brazil, killing four children and wounding at least five others, authorities said.

The assailant turned himself in at a police station and did not appear to have any connection with the center, which offers nursery services, preschool education and after-school activities. The dead were between the ages of 5 and 7, authorities said.

Authorities were searching for a motive, the police detective leading the investigation, Ronnie Esteves, told television reporters in Blumenau, a city of 366,000 in southern Brazil, near the Atlantic coast.

Images broadcast on networks showed weeping parents outside the private daycare center called Cantinho do Bom Pastor. The attack took place on the center’s playground, according to the local affiliate of television network Globo. NSC, the affiliate, showed a photo of the suspect with a closely shaved head. Police have yet to confirm his identity.

Blumenau’s mayor, Mário Hildebrandt, suspended classes and said he will declare a 30-day mourning period. The state government said in a statement that rumors circulating on social media of other potential attacks were false.

The mayor said five wounded children were take to hospitals. One was in serious condition.

School attacks in Brazil have happened with greater frequency in recent years. Last week, a student in Sao Paulo fatally stabbed a teacher and wounded several others in Sao Paulo.

Brazil has seen at least one past attack on a daycare center. That attack also occurred in Santa Catarina state, in 2021, when an assailant used a dagger to kill three children under 2 years old and two adults.

From 2000 to 2022, 16 attacks or violent episodes happened in schools, four of them in the second half of last year, according to a report from researchers led by Daniel Cara, an education professor at the University of Sao Paulo. The researchers prepared the report for the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“There is no greater pain than that of a family who loses its children or grandchildren, even more so in an act of violence against innocent and defenseless kids,” Lula wrote Wednesday on Twitter. “My thoughts and prayers are the families of victims and the community of Blumenau in the face of the monstrosity of what occurred.”

Brazil’s Education Ministry planned to create a group to develop a national policy to fight violence in schools, the ministry’s press office told The Associated Press, confirming a report by state television.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell lets an indicted Trump twist in the wind
  2. Why Ron DeSantis is fighting with Disney
  3. New cars have become luxury items
  4. Trump calls for defunding federal law enforcement agencies
  5. Former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies after FBI confrontation
  6. NC lawmaker swaps parties, handing GOP a veto-proof supermajority
  7. Kasich: ‘There’s no way’ Trump returns to the White House
  8. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  9. CNN’s Don Lemon threatened female coworker in 2008: report
  10. Exonerated Central Park Five member mimics Trump with full page ad against ...
  11. Trump attacks judge in speech after facing 34-count indictment
  12. Watch live: Trump delivers remarks after arraignment
  13. Bragg’s case against Trump: An Ed Wood movie come to life
  14. North Dakota legislature fails to override veto of transgender pronoun bill
  15. Trump awarded more than $121,000 in legal fees from Stormy Daniels just hours ...
  16. Could Trump face jail time if convicted? Experts weigh in
  17. Texas shooting victims reach $144.5M settlement with DOJ
  18. READ: Trump indictment and statement of facts
Load more

Video

See all Video