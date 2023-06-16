trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Mass of rock slides down mountainside above evacuated Swiss village, narrowly misses settlement

by AP - 06/16/23 5:25 AM ET
by AP - 06/16/23 5:25 AM ET
A view shows parts of the rockfall "Brienzer Rutsch" above the village Brienz-Brinzauls in Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. On Friday night, a large part of the rock masses fell towards the village. The rock masses just missed the village and left behind a meter-high deposit on the main road near the school building. No one was injured since the village was evacuated on May 12. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP)
A view shows parts of the rockfall “Brienzer Rutsch” above the village Brienz-Brinzauls in Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. On Friday night, a large part of the rock masses fell towards the village. The rock masses just missed the village and left behind a meter-high deposit on the main road near the school building. No…

BERLIN (AP) — A large mass of rock slid down a mountainside above a Swiss village that was evacuated last month, stopping just short of the settlement, authorities said Friday.

Brienz, in the southeastern Graubuenden region of Switzerland, was evacuated on May 12 after geology experts warned that the Alpine rock looming over the village could break loose. In recent days, local officials said rock movements on the slope were accelerating.

Much of the rock mass tumbled toward Brienz between 11 p.m. and midnight on Thursday night, the local council said. It added that there was no evidence of damage to the village and the rockslide stopped just short of it, leaving a “meters-high deposit” in front of the school building.

It wasn’t immediately clear how much of the 1.9 million cubic meters (67 million cubic feet) of rock that had been at risk of breaking away actually came loose, but the local council said it appeared to be a large part of the material.

Authorities stepped the alert level up another notch after the rockslide as a precaution, closing some local roads and a railway line and evacuating two houses in the neighboring village of Surava.

The rockslide came a bit over a week after residents of Brienz were allowed to make their first visits back to the village since the evacuation to retrieve essential items from their houses. Only two people per household were allowed in for 90-minute visits.

Officials said at the time of the evacuation that residents would be able to return from time to time, depending on the risk level, but not stay overnight.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump indictment lays bare security risks of storage at Mar-a-Lago 
  2. GOP unrest: Conservatives threaten to tank party’s 2024 spending bills
  3. Zelensky: Ukrainian loss could force US to choose between ‘collapse of ...
  4. Shutdown odds grow amid GOP infighting
  5. Senate GOP fears House actions could lead to shutdown: ‘It’s going to be a ...
  6. Cancer rates are climbing among young people. It’s not clear why.
  7. House GOP votes to increase congressional authority over federal rulemaking
  8. The GOP’s ‘pardon me’ primary
  9. College Board says it won’t alter AP courses to comply with Florida’s laws
  10. Karl Rove in Journal op-ed: Trump ‘will pay a high price’ in Mar-a-Lago case
  11. Teacher shot by first-grader was fired, attorney says. Email to division: ‘I ...
  12. Democratic group launches ‘This f***ing guy’ campaign centered on Trump ...
  13. Senate Republicans introduce plan to tackle student loan debt
  14. Ukraine’s counteroffensive so far: steady gains, heavy losses
  15. GOP’s Bacon on Trump indictment: ‘The emperor has no clothes’
  16. These 20 House Republicans voted to block resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  17. RFK Jr. ranks higher in favorability than other major 2024 candidates: poll
  18. Biden knocks reporter for ‘dumb question’ about corruption allegation
Load more

Video

See all Video