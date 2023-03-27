trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Massive protests, strike erupt in Israel over court reforms

by AP - 03/27/23 2:57 PM ET
by AP - 03/27/23 2:57 PM ET
Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

For nearly three months, hundreds of thousands of people have taken to Israel’s streets weekly to demonstrate against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the country’s judiciary.

The plan, even as Netanyahu announced a delay in the overhaul on Monday, divided an already highly polarized country and galvanized a fractured opposition that was still reeling from defeat in November’s elections, Israel’s fifth in under four years.

After taking office in December, Netanyahu and his allies announced they would pass a series of laws to limit the Supreme Court’s powers and give politicians greater control over judicial appointments. Striking a more conciliatory tone Monday than in previous speeches, Netanyahu said he is still determined to pass a judicial reform but called for “an attempt to achieve broad consensus.”

The protests have drawn from a broad swath of Israeli society: young and old, religious and secular, residents of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and beyond.

With “Handmaid’s Tale” costumes, sharp-witted signs and the ubiquitous blue-and-white national flag, the protesters have blocked main highways, disrupted daily life and taken the fight to Netanyahu’s ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox government.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox’s Kilmeade: ‘Insane’ for Trump to feature Jan. 6 footage at rally
  2. Hunter Biden probes put GOP under some pressure
  3. Biden: Nashville school shooting ‘a family’s worst nightmare’
  4. A bombshell Biden story — and the media dutifully ignore it
  5. Three children, three adults dead in Nashville school shooting
  6. Chargers lineman says he was sexually assaulted by TSA agent
  7. Bolton on Putin plans to deploy nukes in Belarus: ‘He may not be bluffing ...
  8. Senate Republicans introducing resolution to overturn Biden’s debt relief ...
  9. Watch live: Biden delivers remarks after school shooting in Nashville
  10. Trump troubles, McConnell absence create GOP leadership vacuum
  11. How could a TikTok ban be enforced?
  12. Fox News anchor: ‘We are tired of reporting on school shootings’ 
  13. Erdoğan calls for ‘immediate’ end to war in Ukraine during call with Putin
  14. Supreme Court won’t hear challenge to Kansas congressional map
  15. Biden will not assert executive privilege for court-ordered depositions of ...
  16. Lofgren says Trump rhetoric around Bragg case ‘more overt and blatant’ than ...
  17. Jon Stewart says Senate is ‘like an assisted-living facility’
  18. Mother takes over Fox News live stream to urge gun control after Nashville ...
Load more

Video

See all Video