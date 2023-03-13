trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Mexican president says his country safer than United States

by AP - 03/13/23 2:55 PM ET
by AP - 03/13/23 2:55 PM ET

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president claimed Monday that his country is safer than the United States, a week after two U.S. citizens were killed and two kidnapped and later rescued in the border city of Matamoros.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said U.S. travel warnings and reports of violence in Mexico were the result of a conspiracy by conservative politicians and U.S. media outlets to smear his administration.

Despite López Obrador’s assurances that Mexico was safe for travel, the FBI confirmed last week that three other women from the small Texas town of Peñitas have been missing in Mexico since late February.

“Mexico is safer than the United States,” López Obrador said at his morning news briefing. “There is no problem in traveling safely in Mexico.”

Mexico’s nationwide homicide rate is about 28 per 100,000 inhabitants. By comparison, the U.S. homicide rate is barely one-quarter as high, at around 7 per 100,000.

The president brushed off continued concern over violence. Currently, the U.S. State Department has “do not travel” advisories for six of Mexico’s 32 states plagued by drug cartel violence, and “reconsider travel” warnings for another seven states.

“This is a campaign against Mexico by these conservative politicians in the United States who do not want the transformation of our country to continue,” López Obrador said.

The Mexican president included U.S. media outlets in the supposed conspiracy.

“These conservative politicians … dominate the majority of the news media in the United States,” he said. “This violence is not a reality,” he added. “It is pure, vile manipulation.”

As if to undercut that statement, police in the industrial and farming state of Guanajuato reported that 8 people had been shot to death and another seven wounded in an attack on a nightclub over the weekend.

The attack late Saturday killed six men and two women at the club in the largely rural township of Apaseo El Grande, where rival cartels have been fighting for control for years.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Nastiest primary yet? Trump raises question with DeSantis attack
  2. Russian jet intercepts US drone over Black Sea, forcing it down
  3. Moody’s weighs downgrade for six US banks following SVB collapse
  4. Rubio pushes back on DeSantis remarks: Russia-Ukraine war ‘not a territorial ...
  5. Giant seaweed blob twice the width of the US takes aim at Florida
  6. Trump says everyone who sent him letters in new book ‘kissed my a–‘
  7. Moscow fumes as Ukraine considers changing Russia’s official name
  8. Jen Psaki knocks Tucker Carlson for treating his audience ‘like they’re ...
  9. Will the Supreme Court read the Heroes Act (authorizing Biden’s student loan ...
  10. Gallego knocks Sinema over support of Dodd-Frank rollback
  11. Tennessee Senate approves ban on gender marker changes on official ...
  12. Trump goes after DeSantis in first Iowa speech of 2024 campaign
  13. Over 130 cited for allegedly buying alcohol in California ‘Shoulder ...
  14. Why Saudi snub of Biden on China-Iran deal may help US relations
  15. J6 Prison Choir song featuring Trump reaches No. 1 on iTunes
  16. South Carolina GOP lawmakers propose death penalty for women who have abortions
  17. DeSantis calls Russia-Ukraine war a ‘territorial dispute,’ questions US ...
  18. Lori Lightfoot’s defeat is a call to action for Democrats on crime
Load more

Video

See all Video