trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

New England, upstate New York, bracing for winter storm

by WILSON RING, Associated Press - 03/13/23 3:42 PM ET
by WILSON RING, Associated Press - 03/13/23 3:42 PM ET

Parts of the Northeast were bracing for a powerful winter storm that could dump heavy, wet snow and unleash strong winds, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people.

The National Weather Service says the storm is expected to begin late Monday and last into Wednesday. The storm could hit parts of New England, upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, and northern New Jersey, with snowfall totals expected to range from a few inches to a few feet, depending on the area.

“This could be deadly,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul warned at a storm briefing in Albany. “Let me repeat: This will be a dangerous storm. Please stay off the roads for your own safety.”

Higher elevations in New York’s mid-Hudson region and the Albany area could receive 3 feet (91 centimeter) of snow.

Hochul, who will issue a state of emergency starting at 8 p.m. Monday, said snow plow crews from Long Island and utility crews as far away as Canada were being sent to the region. She also said 100 National Guard members were brought in to assist with emergency response.

Snow in the western part of Massachusetts could exceed 18 inches (45 centimeters), but along the coast, the totals could be 3 or 4 inches (7.5 centimeters to 10 centimeters), Bill Simpson, a spokesman for the National Weather Service in Norton, Massachusetts, said.

“I’m not quite sure of the exact track,” Simpson said. “That makes all the difference in the world.”

A winter storm warning was due to take effect Monday evening and last through Wednesday morning for parts of upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey, southern sections of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont as well western Massachusetts and parts of Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Connecticut’s largest electricity provider, Eversource, was bringing in extra crews from other states as it prepared for up to 130,000 power outages.

“That combination of heavy wet snow, long duration of sustained winds, long duration of gusts will almost certainly bring down tree limbs and entire trees,” said Steve Sullivan, president of Connecticut electric operations for Eversource. “Those will damage the electric system.”

In New Hampshire, the storm will hit on Election Day for town officeholders. Dozens of communities postponed voting, while others reminded voters that they could vote by absentee ballot on Monday instead.

Similar back-to-back Election Day storms in 2017 and 2018 sparked widespread confusion about who could reschedule elections.

Lawmakers have since changed the law to allow town moderators to postpone elections if the National Weather Service issues a storm warning. For Tuesday, such warnings have been issued for at least parts of seven of the state’s 10 counties.

___

AP reporters Holly Ramer contributed to this report from Concord, New Hampshire, as did David Collins in Hartford, Connecticut and Maysoon Khan in Albany, New York.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jean-Pierre calls for Pence to apologize for Buttigieg, postpartum depression ...
  2. Moscow fumes as Ukraine considers changing Russia’s official name
  3. Giant seaweed blob twice the width of the US takes aim at Florida
  4. Prosecutors say Tucker Carlson omitted key Jan. 6 footage of ‘QAnon Shaman’
  5. Feinstein, Fetterman absences leave Democrats with fragile majority
  6. ‘National Customer Rage Survey’ points to troubling trend among US ...
  7. Five things to know about the Silicon Valley Bank takeover
  8. Trump attorney: hush payment ‘not directly related’ to campaign
  9. Chasten Buttigieg responds to Pence’s paternity leave joke: ‘Where would ...
  10. If Biden doesn’t run, would Bernie be the best alternative?
  11. McCarthy and Jeffries forge relationship amid partisan fire
  12. Are your old coins and bills valuable? Expert explains what to look for
  13. Spring break: What to know about Mexico’s ‘do not travel’ warnings
  14. China has three roads to Taiwan: The US must block them all
  15. Jimmy Kimmel jabs Tucker Carlson at Oscars over Jan. 6 tapes
  16. Biden says ‘our banking system is safe’ amid Silicon Valley Bank fallout
  17. Trump heads to Iowa under shadow of possible NY indictment
  18. Haley attacks Biden over ‘bailout’ of Silicon Valley Bank
Load more

Video

See all Video