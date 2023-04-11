trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

North Dakota governor signs trans athlete bans into law

by TRISHA AHMED, Associated Press - 04/11/23 8:53 PM ET
by TRISHA AHMED, Associated Press - 04/11/23 8:53 PM ET
FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in Bismarck, N.D. On Tuesday, April 11, 2023, Burgum signed two transgender athlete bans into law, effectively prohibiting transgender girls and women from joining female sports teams in K-12 and college. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)
FILE – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in Bismarck, N.D. On Tuesday, April 11, 2023, Burgum signed two transgender athlete bans into law, effectively prohibiting transgender girls and women from joining female sports teams in K-12 and college. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum on Tuesday evening signed two transgender athlete bans into law, effectively prohibiting transgender girls and women from joining female sports teams in K-12 and college.

Lawmakers in the House and Senate passed the bills with veto-proof majorities this year. If the governor had vetoed the bills or refused to sign them, the bills likely would’ve still become law.

Burgum said in a statement that over the past two years, with more than 27,000 students participating in North Dakota high school sports, “there still has not been a single recorded incident of a transgender girl playing or entering the process to even ask to play on a North Dakota girls’ team.”

Nevertheless, the Legislature has now “resoundingly determined” that restrictions beyond the current rules for girls’ sports should be codified in state law, he said.

Burgum added: “Concerns raised last session about such policies jeopardizing the ability to host regional and national collegiate tournaments have not materialized in the roughly 20 states that have passed similar legislation.”

At least 19 other states have imposed restrictions on transgender athletes. And Republican lawmakers across the U.S. have drafted hundreds of laws this year to push back on LGBTQ+ freedoms, especially targeting transgender people’s everyday lives — including sports, health care, bathrooms, workplaces and schools.

The Biden administration this month proposed a rule, which still faces a lengthy approval process, to forbid outright bans on transgender athletes.

In 2021, Burgum vetoed a nearly identical bill that would have banned transgender girls from playing on girls’ teams in public schools. Lawmakers didn’t have enough votes that year to override the veto.

This year, lawmakers wrote new legislation to replicate and expand that bill — including at the college level.

Republican Sen. Janne Myrdal, of Edinburg, supported the bills and argued that trans participation in sports could take away scholarship opportunities from female athletes who are cisgender, meaning their gender identity matches the sex they were assigned at birth.

Democratic Sen. Ryan Braunberger, of Fargo, spoke against the bills on the Senate floor last week. He said in an interview with The Associated Press that this is scary time for his friends and family who are transgender.

“I have talked to several of my family members that don’t want to leave North Dakota because it is their state, and it is their home. But they’re feeling like they have to now. They don’t feel like it’s safe for them,” he said Tuesday after the governor signed the bills.

___

Trisha Ahmed is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Trisha Ahmed on Twitter: @TrishaAhmed15.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Here are the 7 biggest revelations from the US leaks so far
  2. Two million people fled America’s big cities from 2020 to 2022
  3. Trump says police officers, court employees were ‘crying’ at his arraignment
  4. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  5. Newsom seeks to punish California city for refusing to adhere to housing laws
  6. ‘Gang of Eight’ now has access to classified documents found at ...
  7. GOP largely silent on Texas ruling with party in a bind on abortion 
  8. 10 House Republicans back fight to block omnibus spending bill  
  9. Don’t use public phone charging stations: FBI
  10. Athletes pen letter to House: Drop trans sports ban
  11. Advocates plan for battle as DeSantis preps ‘Don’t Say Gay’ expansion
  12. Mortgage lenders are losing money on loans for the first time in years
  13. The Hill’s Morning Report — GOP: ‘Grandstanding’ or branding?
  14. 69 Republicans ask appeals court to allow ban on abortion pill to go forward
  15. The four poison pills Republicans are swallowing voluntarily
  16. GOP faces difficult budget fight as it nears 100 days in power
  17. Washington state Senate passes assault-style weapons ban
  18. Trump says he wouldn’t drop out of 2024 race if convicted: ‘It’s not my ...
Load more

Video

See all Video